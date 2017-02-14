Rumour Mill: De Boer to wait until summer | Sevilla want Celtic target | McLeish ‘can close gap on Celtic’

Rangers would have to wait until the summer if they want to make Frank de Boer their next permanent manager, Sevilla have joined the chase to sign Celtic target Henry Onyekuru, and Alex McLeish would be the right man to close the gap on Celtic, claims former Ibrox star.

De Boer to wait

If Rangers want to hire Frank de Boer as their next permanent manager they’ll have to wait until the summer, according to the Dutchman’s brother Ronald.

The former Ibrox defender is currently out of work after being sacked by Inter earlier this season. He would consider a switch to Scotland but would not take over a team midway through a campaign. (BBC)

Sevilla want Onyekuru

Celtic will face competition from La Liga side Sevilla in the race to sign Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru.

The Ladbrokes Premiership leaders failed in a bid to sign the highly-rated 19-year-old in January after Belgian side Eupen rejected a €1.5million offer, but they are expected to make a move again in the summer.

Liverpool are also interested. (Daily Record)

McLeish to close the gap

Alex McLeish is the right man for Rangers if they want to quickly close the gap on rivals Celtic, according to former Ibrox striker Dado Prso.

McLeish had a successful spell as Rangers boss first time around, despite the club finishing 18 points back of Celtic in his first half-season in charge. They won both cup competitions that campaign before pipping their rivals to the league the following year. (Scottish Sun)

McInnes can’t be hasty

Willie Miller believes Rangers would be crazy not to want Derek McInnes as Mark Warburton’s replacement but is equally convinced the Aberdeen manager would be daft to swap stability at Pittodrie for chaos at Ibrox.

Miller has watched McInnes transform the Dons from a team of perennial underachievers to becoming the second best side in Scotland since taking over from Craig Brown four years ago next month. (The Scotsman)

Sutton blasts King

Chris Sutton believes the “absolute shambles” at Rangers is “handing ten-in-a-row to Celtic on a plate”, as the BT Sport pundit again took to Twitter to give his take on the latest happenings at Ibrox.

The former Celtic striker questioned why Dave King didn’t sack Mark Warburton sooner after King released a statement explaining his misgivings with the former manager. (The Scotsman)

King plots changes

Rangers chairman Dave King has revealed Rangers could now favour appointing a manager until the end of the season following Mark Warburton’s sudden departure.

And it is understood the Ibrox club are planning to install a director of football in a structure preferred by directors prior to Warburton’s arrival in June 2015. (The Scotsman)

Dembele to make France debut

Moussa Dembele is set to make his full international debut for France next month after a scout watched his performance in Celtic’s 6-0 win over Inverness CT.

The young striker bagged a hat-trick in the game - his third of the campaign and second in a week - and will likely get the chance to play in the March international double-header as France travel to minnows Luxembourg before facing Spain in a friendly. (Evening Times)

Hibs fans locked out

Hibs have released a statement explaining why some fans were unable to gain access to Tynecastle for their Scottish Cup clash against Hearts on Sunday.

Hibs confirmed they had been in contact with Hearts after small number of supporters were unable to gain entry to Sunday’s match between the teams at Tynecastle. It is understood that some Hibs fans were told by steward that they would not be able to gain entry after a statement was read out prematurely and in error. (Evening News)