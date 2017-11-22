Rumour Mill: Craig Whyte book | Neymar denies Celtic vendetta | Rangers star to get new deal

Details of a book claiming to be from ex-Rangers owner Craig Whyte have appeared online, PSG superstar Neymar has denied having a vendetta against Celtic, and Rangers centre-back Ross McCrorie is to be offered a new deal alongside his twin brother Robby.

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte. Picture: SWNS

Neymar denies Celtic vendetta

Neymar has denied that he has any particular problem with Celtic ahead of tonight’s clash in the French capital. The PSG superstar has had run-ins with Scott Brown, Mikael Lustig and Anthony Ralston through the years, and is thoroughly disliked by the Parkhead crowd. (Daily Record)

Corruption at the heart of Craig Whyte’s book

Ex-Rangers owner Craig Whyte has promised to reveal corruption in football and politics if his pitch for a tell-all book is picked up by publishers. An excerpt from the book, entitled True Blue Treachery, and a list of its intended contents have been leaked online. (Scottish Sun)

New deal for McCrorie

Ross and Robby McCrorie are set to be reward with new contracts by Rangers. The twin brothers are products of the club’s academy system. Ross has made nine appearances for the first-team this season in the centre of defence, while Robby is out on loan to Berwick Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Levein draws up list of left-backs

Hearts have already identified several left-backs they could sign during the January transfer window. Manager Craig Levein has made solving the position his number one priority and has compiled a shortlist of targets. (Evening News)

Cadden to battle old school friend Tierney

Chris Cadden might have made the first-team breakthrough slightly earlier but the Motherwell winger knows he must bow to old school friend Kieran Tierney’s achievements. The pair attended Our Lady’s High School in Motherwell together but will be in direct competition in Sunday’s Betfred Cup final. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers: You can’t buy history

Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic possess something even the apparently limitless resources of Paris Saint-Germain cannot buy as they attempt to become the dominant force in European football. The Celtic manager believes his club’s history is simply priceless in an era in which rich owners, such as the Qatar Sports Investment group who bought PSG five years ago, are “making a mockery” of Uefa’s Financial Fair Play rules. (The Scotsman)

Dundee take French keeper on trial

Dundee have taken the towering French goalkeeper Jeremy Malherbe on trial. The 6ft 5in keeper arrived on Tayside on Sunday and has been training with Neil McCann’s men this week. Any move is sure to put Scott Bain’s future with the club into further doubt after the former No.1 had a bust-up with McCann. (The Scotsman)

Comrie to miss the rest of the year

St Johnstone full-back Aaron Comrie is likely to miss the rest of 2017 after tearing his hamstring in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Hibs. The 20-year-old has been in great form in recent weeks but pulled up during the first half at Easter Road and will be missing for around six weeks. (The Courier)