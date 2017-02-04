Rumour Mill: Conte denies Dembele talks| Hearts to refund Rangers fans| Jamie Walker for Scotland?

Chelsea have insisted that they never talked to Celtic about signing Moussa Dembele, Hearts are to refund Rangers fans who were locked out of Tynecastle following the ground reaching capacity and Ian Cathro has backed Jamie Walker to succeed for Scotland.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Conte on Dembele

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has told the media that he never spoke to Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

Despite reports claiming a bid of over £30m was made on transfer deadline day, Conte has down played the bid saying:“Honestly, for Dembele I never talked with my club about this player.”

Ian Cathro backs Walker for Scotland

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro insists it is a matter of when regarding a call up for Jamie Walker.

The Hearts boss insists that the playmaker has earned a call up and believes he had the best winger in Scotland. (Various)

Hearts to refund Gers fans

Rangers fans that were locked out of Tynecastle are to receive a refund from the club. Several fans were unable to gain access to the ground with a Hearts investigation finding that forged tickets were the issue. Hearts have stated that they will work with Rangers to refund fans for the tickets and ‘any associated fees’ (The Daily Record)

McInnes hopeful of Hayes deal

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has expressed his delight after Jonny Hayes seemed ready to sign a 2-year deal with the club.

There had been concerns that the player was set to leave in January. Hayes is believed to be close to signing an extension. (Various)

Howe praises Hyndman

Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe has backed Emerson Hyndman to handle the pressure at Rangers and improve as a player. The manager also said that he believed working with Mark Warburton would aid his development. (The Sun)

Chelsea to pursue Gordon

Antonio Conte has stated that he is set to pursue the signature of Craig Gordon despite the fact that Celtic insisted the player was not for sale during the January transfer window. The Chelsea manager has vowed to monitor the situation. (The Sun)

McGhee blames fixtures for missing out on Ciftci

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee has suggested that his side’s game against Ross County on deadline day was the reason why they could not sign Nadir Ciftci from Celtic. The manager stated that the club were still trying to make bids but as they were up North, they ran out of time. (Various)

Robertson not bitter about remaining at Hull

Andy Robertson has said that he is wanting to repay the faith shown in him by Hull manager Marco Silva after the manager blocked his £10 million move to Burnley. The left back insists that he has no regrets over the transfer window and has vowed to work hard to keep Hull in the Premier League. (Various)

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook