Rumour Mill: City eye Waghorn | Clubs ‘will want Barton’ | Lennon baffled

English Championship outfit eye Waghorn, Barton tipped to find another club and Neil Lennon vents fury at Hibs ...

Bristol City eye Waghorn

Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn could be the subject of a bid from English Championship side Bristol City. The Ashton Gate men are looking to strengthen their attack and have a £15million transfer warchest following the sale of Jonathan Kodija to Aston Villa in the summer. City boss Lee Johnson wants another striker to compliment on-loan Chelsea wonderkid Tammy Abraham and they see Waghorn as the ideal man to partner him. (The Sun)

Rangers face £2m pay-off for Barton

Rangers face paying Joey Barton up to £2million to sever his contract early. The midfielder has been told to stay away from Ibrox for another week after his training ground altercation with Andy Halliday. A Rangers statement read: “Joey Barton has been informed that his suspension by the club has been extended by one week. This is part of a formal disciplinary procedure and Joey has been instructed not to return to Ibrox or Auchenhowie until further notice. Neither party (the club and player) will make any further statement or comment.” (The Scotsman)

English clubs ‘will want Barton’

Former Rangers and Scotland manager Alex McLeish believes plenty of English clubs will want to try and sign Joey Barton. With the midfielder looking increasingly likely to depart Ibrox after the club suspended him for another week, McLeish said: “We have seen it before when players just dig their heels in. I don’t know if Joey Barton is that type of guy. I know Joey a bit but not well enough to say he is going to do one thing or another. I am sure he wants to keep playing at the highest level unless he gets the offer of coaching or something like that. I would have thought Joey still wants to play and continue the journey towards the end of his career. I am sure there would still be teams in England that would want him.” (The Herald)

Strachan defends team selection

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan has defended his team selection against Lithuania, saying his tactics in the 1-1 draw were much the same as the 5-1 victory over Malta. He said: “Our tactics on Saturday were not that much different to how we played in Malta. We maybe just moved one or two people into different positions. But the idea was the same – to try to get it, play and be brave on the ball.” (various)

Deila linked to Norway job

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila has been tipped to take over Norway after the Scandinavian nation’s dire start to their World Cup qualifying campaign. Current manager Per-Mathias Hogmo is under severe pressure after two defeats to Germany and Azerbaijan and although Deila is due to take the reins at Valerenga, he is seen as one of the chief candidates should the Norwegian FA give Hogmo the heave-ho. (various)

Lennon baffled by Hibs’ slump

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has admitted his frustration and bewilderment at his team’s slump, suggesting that the players may have a psychological hurdle to get over. Speaking after Hibs were dumped out of the Irn-Bru Cup by St Mirren, Lennon said: It’s frustrating with the players with the ability we have, very frustrating. “I do not understand it. We prepare them as well as we can, but we are not getting the performances back. Maybe it’s a mental thing. It’s definitely a psychological thing, not physical at the minute. There’s a nervousness about them for some reason. I don’t know what it is. Maybe because we’ve not won a game in three or four weeks.” (Edinburgh Evening News)

October fixture list frustrates Neilson

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson says his side’s October fixture list isn’t ideal, with the Jambos only playing three matches this month. “We would rather play Saturday to Saturday. We’ve only got three games this month, which isn’t ideal,” Neilson said. “You want to play every week but it is what it is and we need to deal with it.” (Edinburgh Evening News)

