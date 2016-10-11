Rumour Mill: City eye Karamoko Dembele | Islam Feruz’s Celtic regret | Deila for Norway | Barton’s future

Manchester City are plotting to swoop for Celtic youngster Karamoko Dembele, Islam Feruz reveals his regret at leaving Celtic, Mark Warburton hints Joey Barton’s time at Rangers is over, and Ronny Deila is in the running to be next Norway manager.

City eye wonderkid

Manchester City are eyeing a move for Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele as they look to convince the 13-year-old to make the switch to the club’s academy.

Dembele made headlines last week when he debuted for Celtic under-20s, which it is understood was a ploy to convince the player to stay at Parkhead, or at the very least help secure Celtic some compensation if City are successful in their efforts. (The Sun)

Islam Feruz’s Celtic regret

Former Celtic prodigy Islam Feruz has revealed he now regrets his decision to leave the Scottish champions for Chelsea in 2011.

Feruz is currently playing in the top tier of Belgian football with Royal Excel Mouscron, having failed to get anywhere close to the Chelsea first-team. Feruz wishes he’d now stayed at Celtic, saying he had his head turned by the money in football. (Daily Mail)

• Islam Feruz has advised Karamoko Dembele to concentrate solely on football if he’s to live up to his potential and not be influenced by those looking to take advantage of the 13-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Warburton hints at Barton exit

Rangers boss Mark Warburton has hinted that Joey Barton’s time with the club is over, saying he was delighted to have “everyone” in the squad available for this weekend’s clash with Inverness CT.

Barton was originally due to return to Ibrox on Monday, but less than 12 hours before he was to report for training it was revealed the club had extended his ban by another week. (Daily Record)

Deila for Norway

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila is in the running to be next manager of Norway after the pressure increased on current boss Per-Mathias Hogmo.

The nation have lost their opening two games of World Cup qualification, going down 3-0 to Germany and 1-0 in Azerbaijan. As it stands, Deila is due to take over Norwegian club side Valerenga in January. (Daily Record)

Hearts rejected El Bakhtaoui

Hearts rejected the chance to sign Dundee striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui during the summer, fearing the jump from League One would be too much.

An agent offered the player to the Edinburgh club in May before he left Dunfermline. Head coach Robbie Neilson revealed ahead of Dundee’s visit to Tynecastle this weekend that he did consider a move. He decided to look elsewhere after watching the 23-year-old in action. (Evening News)

Fontaine to make Hibs return

Centre back Liam Fontaine will return to the Hibs squad this weekend after two months out through injury.

The 30-year-old will likely play in Hibs’ development squad game against Aberdeen this Thursday in a bid to improve his fitness. (Evening News)

Warburton should build around Halliday

Ex-Rangers midfielder Alex Rae believes Mark Warburton should forget about the Joey Barton experiement and build the midfielder around fans’ favourite Andy Halliday.

Rae, who left St Mirren last month, feels the balance was upset upon Barton’s arrival. (Daily Record)

Manchester United visit Parkhead

Officials from English Premier League giants Manchester United have visited Celtic Park to have a look at the club’s safe standing section.

Celtic introduced the alternative area earlier this summer and it is thought several clubs south of the border are considering lobbying for current legislation to be loosened, so as to allow standing again in English top tier grounds. (Daily Mail)

Fletcher: Players owe Strachan

Despite his own fitness fears Darren Fletcher yesterday expressed gratitude to Gordon Strachan for accepting blows on behalf of his players.

The Scotland skipper will leave it until this morning before deciding whether he is sufficiently recovered from a thigh knock to lead the team out in tonight’s Group F World Cup qualifier against Slovakia. (The Scotsman)

Strachan back in Bratislava

The last time Gordon Strachan was in Bratislava he suffered what he has since described as his lowest moment in football. So it’s just as well Scotland are aiming to re-ignite their World Cup qualifying hopes 40kms to the north-east of the Slovakia capital city, in Trnava.

“The thing is it’s lovely to be back in Bratislava but I am glad we are no’ playing in Bratislava,” the Scotland manager admitted yesterday. (The Scotsman)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Jordan Rossiter will return to the Rangers squad for this weekend’s clash with Inverness CT after missing almost two months with a calf injury. (Evening Times)

• Former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty is to be allowed to leave Norwich City in January. (Daily Mail)

• Tam Scobbie will soon return to the St Johnstone first-team squad after two months out following knee surgery. (Daily Record)

• Wayne Rooney accepts decision of England boss Gareth Southgate to relegate him to the bench for tonight’s game. (Various)

