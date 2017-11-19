Rumour Mill: Chris Coleman ‘turned down Rangers’ | West Brom to hijack Scotland’s move for O’Neill | Murty unsure of position

Chris Coleman turned down the chance to become manager of Rangers, West Brom could be set to hijack Scotland’s move for Michael O’Neill, and Graeme Murty admits he’s not sure if he’ll still be in charge on Monday.

Chris Coleman is said to have spoken with the Ibrox board on Friday. Picture: PA

Coleman turned down Rangers

Chris Coleman turned down the opportunity to become manager of Rangers after meeting with Ibrox bosses on Friday. The Welshman decided instead to quit his job as manager of the national team to take over at Sunderland, where he’ll sign an 18-month deal. (Scottish Sun)

West Brom to hijack O’Neill move

West Brom could be set to hijack Scotland’s move for Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill. The Midlands club are considering sacking Tony Pulis after yesterday’s thrashing at the hands of Chelsea and have identified O’Neill as the replacement. Scotland were granted permission to speak with O’Neill on Friday as they seek a replacement for Gordon Strachan. (Scottish Sun)

Murty unsure

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty claimed he could not afford to think about his own prospects and admitted he couldn’t say for certain if he’d still be in charge on Monday after Hamilton secured their first league victory at Ibrox since 1926. Murty was given the chance to claim a third consecutive victory, but second-half goals from former Rangers winger David Templeton and Darren Lyon consigned his men to a 2-0 home defeat. (Various)

Bitton the best non-Celtic centre-back

Brendan Rodgers has backed Nir Bitton to handle the might of PSG after the Israeli performed again in Celtic’s 1-0 victory over Ross County on Saturday lunchtime. Rodgers reckons the natural midfielder has proven himself to be the best non-Celtic centre-back in Scottish football. (Sunday Herald)

PSG expect different Celtic

PSG are expecting a much tougher challenge from Celtic when the two sides next meet in the Champions League, according to striker Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan knocked in a double when the sides last met as the French side ran out 5-0 winners at Parkhead. (Sunday Mail)

Djoum prefers Levein’s style

Arnaud Djoum has labelled the coaching methods of former head coach Ian Cathro “confusing” as Hearts get back to basics under Craig Levein. The rookie boss sought to bring a fluent, continental style to the Gorgie outfit, but Djoum concedes that he struggled to put across his ideas. (The Scotsman)

Miller: Defeat unacceptable

Kenny Miller branded Saturday’s defeat to Hamilton “unacceptable” and admitted the Rangers players were embarrassed by the results. Instead of focusing on winning three games in a row, which Rangers have failed to do in 2017, Miller challenged his team-mates to take responsibility and win six or seven on the bounce. (Scottish Sun)

