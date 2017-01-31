Rumour Mill: Chelsea make £34m Dembele bid | Shock exit for Sviatchenko? | ‘disharmony’ at Rangers

Chelsea have made a £34m offer for Moussa Dembele, Erik Sviatchenko could make a shock exit from Parkhead, and Chris Sutton believes Rangers boss Dave King doesn’t trust manager Mark Warburton in the transfer market.

Chelsea make Dembele bid

Chelsea have launched an astonishing £34million bid for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

Reports emerged yesterday that the English Premier League leaders were considering an offer, with Celtic quick to slap a £40million price tag on the player.

Chelsea have not met that valuation, but the whopping offer will be sure to test Celtic’s resolve before the window shuts later tonight. (SFR Sport/Daily Star)

• The Daily Record are reporting that Dembele will definitely remain at Celtic past the transfer window, stating Celtic will reject any bid made for the player, regardless of the fee offered. (Daily Record)

Sviatchenko to go?

One player who could be on his way out of Celtic Park is defender Erik Sviatchenko after his agent flew into Glasgow to hold urgent talks with the player.

Leicester City are said to be interested in the Danish international signed from Midtjylland for £1.5m in last year’s January window.

Celtic are expecting to adopt the same hands-off approach as with Dembele, but a hefty offer could convince the Premiership league leaders otherwise. (Scottish Sun)

Sutton: disharmony at Rangers

Chris Sutton believes there is real “disharmony” at Rangers between chairman Dave King and manager Mark Warburton.

The BT Sport pundit criticised the signing policy of Warburton, who made a few errors in judgement in the summer transfer window, something Sutton feels is causing King to be hesitant over releasing more funds.

“There seems to be disharmony between the manager and the chairman,” Sutton told Radio Five Live. “You do wonder whether Dave King is saying, actually ‘I don’t trust you, Mark Warburton, to sign players because your signing over the summer were an absolute disaster’.” (Radio Five Live)

Hearts could miss quartet for Gers clash

Ian Cathro is not banking on any of Hearts’ absentees from Sunday’s defeat by Celtic to be available for tomorrow night’s Tynecastle showdown with Rangers.

Andraz Struna, Krystian Nowak, Rory Currie and Prince Buaben were all sidelined for the 4-0 defeat in Glasgow. The first three of those have an outside chance of being involved against the Ibrox side, but Buaben is certain to miss out.

Centre-back John Souttar will also definitely miss out after sustaining an Achilles injury in the Parkhead loss, though Faycal Rherras could feature after returning from the African Cup of Nations.

There is also expected to be places in the squad for Greek pair Tasos Avlonitis and Alexandros Tziolis, along with striker Esmael Goncalves. The trio completed their moves to Tynecastle yesterday. (Evening News)

Gordon and Tierney to stay

Celtic will hold on to Craig Gordon and Kieran Tierney past the transfer window as boss Brendan Rodgers insists the pair are not for sale.

Gordon is wanted by Chelsea to feature as back-up to first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois, while Sunderland were said to be tabling a £10million offer for Tierney.

Despite Chelsea being ready to offer Gordon £50k a week, Celtic resolve to reject any bid and will offer Gordon an improved £25k-a-week contract to keep the veteran stopper happy. (Daily Record)

Cardiff make third bid for Hayes

Cardiff City have made a third bid for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes - though the north east side have laughed it out of Pittodrie.

The £600k offer is only a marginal improvement on the two bids tabled earlier this month, both of which were rejected out of hand.

Aberdeen are desperate to hold on to the player as they look to battle Rangers for second place in the Ladbrokes Premiership. (Daily Record)

Rodgers delivers Griffiths warning

Brendan Rodgers has warned Leigh Griffiths he faces a “difficult” future at Celtic unless he improves his approach to training and his lifestyle away from the pitch.

The Celtic manager has grown increasingly concerned over Griffiths’ conditioning which has seen him suffer a series of minor injuries in recent weeks, with a calf strain currently keeping him on the sidelines. (The Scotsman)

Hibs likely to miss out on Commons

Hibs’ hopes of signing Kris Commons until the end of the season have been dented after Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers revealed today he expects the midfielder to stay with the Hoops.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a 28-day spell on an emergency loan at Easter Road. Hibs boss Neil Lennon had admitted he’d like to bring the former Scotland internationalist back to Edinburgh to further boost his side’s title bid. (Evening News)

Dundee United to net £1million

Dundee United are set to receive a cool £1million from Andrew Robertson’s impending transfer from Hull City to Burnley.

United were able to secure a sell-on clause in the deal that saw Robertson join Hull in the summer of 2014, and the move will pay dividends if Robertson completes the £10million switch to Sean Dyche’s side. (The Courier)