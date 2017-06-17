Rumour Mill: Celtic will sell Dembele ‘for £25m’ | Hearts KB Walker bid | Garner heads south

Celtic could cash in on their star asset, Hearts hold firm over Jamie Walker and Caley Thistle legend Duncan Shearer slams his former club.

Celtic will sell Dembele for ‘£25m’

John Hartson believes Celtic will cash in on Moussa Dembele if a club is prepared to stump up £25m for the French Under-21 internationalist.

The former Parkhead hitman said the funds would allow Brendan Rodgers to strengthen his side ahead of the crucial Champions League qualifiers.

But Hartson added that if Dembele was sold, fans would expect the Celtic board to smash the club’s transfer record to sign a replacement. (Daily Record)

Rangers sell flop striker to Ipswich

Rangers have sold Joe Garner to Ipswich Town for £1m after the striker scored just 10 goals for the Ibrox club.

Garner claimed the Championship was a harder league than the SPFL, despite having failed to find top form north of the border. (The Scottish Sun)

Hearts snub Walker bid No 2

Hearts have knocked back a second bid from Rangers for Jamie Walker which again fell well short of the £1m price tag they have no the player.

Having opened with an offer of £500,000 for the 23-year-old, the Ibrox club upped the ante to £600,000 yesterday. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen back in for Maloney

Derek McInnes is preparing a second bid for Scotland hero Shaun Maloney, who is out of contract but has had offers to stay down south.

The Aberdeen boss - who turned down the chance to join Sunderland last week - is not looking to strengthen the Dons ahead of a European run. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Hayes lands Celtic deal

Jonny Hayes flew into Glasgow yesterday to seal his switch to Celtic in a £1.3m deal.

The Irish winger had spent the last week in France on holiday with his family.

He made the hop across the Channel for a medical in London before heading north to complete the move.

Hayes is expected to be unveiled as a Celtic player on Monday. (The Scottish Sun)

Scotland is ‘fighting genetics’ to improve the standard of player it produces

SFA performance director Malky Mackay has said Scotland is ‘fighting genetics and the Scottish diet’ and said potential elite players must be identified at a younger age.

The former Cardiff boss, who took on the job last year, said future pros needed to pick up good eating habits from the age of 10 and 11 as well as learning about proper conditioning and sports psychology. (The Times)

Shearer blasts Caley over voicemail

Caley Thistle legend Duncan Shearer has hit out at the club after he discovered he had lost his coaching job via voicemail.

The former Aberdeen striker, who spent almost 15 years at Inverness as a player and coach, was told he was no longer required on Thursday.

Shearer said: ‘I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.’ (The Scottish Sun)