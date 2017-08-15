Rumour Mill: Celtic want Dutch international | Police probe Lennon threats | No Celtic return for Roberts

Celtic are tracking Feyenoord left-back Miquel Nelom, Police Scotland confirm they are looking into online threats on Neil Lennon and Patrick Roberts is not returning to Celtic before their Champions League qualifier against Astana.

Celtic interest in Netherlands internationalist

Celtic are keeping track of Feyenoord left-back Miquel Nelom. The 26-year-old has been earmarked as a possible replacement for Emilio Izaguirre. Nelom played 20 times as the Rotterdam side won the Eredivise last season and can also play centre-back. (Herald Sport)

No Roberts return...yet

Manchester City put paid to any Celtic return for Patrick Roberts before the club’s crucial Champions League qualifier with Kazakhstan side Astana. The 20-year-old has been included in Pep Guardiola’s 26-man squad for a training camp in Spain. It is believed that Celtic’s only chance of bringing the fan favourite back to the club is if they make the Champions League group stages. (Various)

Police probe Lennon threats

Police Scotland have confirmed that they are investigating death threats made to Hibs boss Neil Lennon following the club’s 3-2 defeat of Rangers at Ibrox. Lennon hit the headlines after his celebrations angered a number of Rangers fans. Threats were made online with posts on social media calling for him to be shot or ambushed on his way to work. (Various)

Caixinha can become a Rangers success...if he can forget the noise

Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish has backed Pedro Caixinha but that he needs to keep his “powder dry”. McLeish has advised the Portuguese manager to concentrate fully on Rangers and forget about the outside noise, “Pedro should not be distracted from what is going on because there are plenty of reasons for Rangers to be positive.” (Daily Record)

Potential Hearts boss criticised by human rights group

Dutch legend Edgar Davids has been caught up in a political storm after presenting Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe with a personalised Barcelona shirt. Davids, who has been linked with the hearts head coach position, appeared at a political rally with Mugabe and Patrick Kluivert, which led to criticism from Amnesty International. (Daily Record)

Well in for Diamonds ‘keeper

Motherwell are set to complete the signing of Rohan Ferguson from Aidrie, then loan him straight back to the Diamonds. The 19-year-old goalkeeper is highly thought of having cemented his place as Airdrie’s first choice goalkeeper. (The Sun)

Pars take punt on striker

Airdrie are also set to lose talismanic striker Andy Ryan, for good. Last season’s top goalscorer is on the verge of joining Dunfermline Athletic as the cash-starved Lanarkshire side require funds. (The Sun)

Morelos can hit the 20-goal mark

Former Rangers and Hearts goalkeeper Antti Niemi has backed Rangers’ Colombian forward Alfredo Morelos to hit 20-plus goals. “Morelos has all the right attributes to do well for Rangers,” the Finn said. (Various)

We could have defeated Celtic

Partick Thistle new boy Miles Storey claims his side could have defeated Celtic, ending their unbeaten domestic run. The recent signing from Aberdeen was clipped by Nir Bitton in the penalty area in stoppage time but no penalty was forthcoming, while earlier Kris Doolan had missed a guilt-edged chance. “We could have easily have come out of Friday’s game at 2-1,” he said. (Various)

ICT’s chairman steps down

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are to move on to their third chairman in three months after Willie Finalyson announced that he is stepping down from the role. Finalyason replaced Kenny Cameron after the club’s relegation, but will now be replaced graham Rae. (The Sun)

Stevie May should have stayed in England

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright says he would have “preferred” to see Stevie May stay in England. While delighted the former Saints hitman has recovered from his injury ordeal, Wright wish May had not come back to Scottish football. (Daily Record)

Rangers launch Ryan Jack appeal

Rangers’ appeal of Ryan Jack’s red card against Hibernian will go through SFA’s fast-track system. The midfielder was shown a straight red by John Beaton when he went head-to-head with Anthony Stokes. (Various)

• Hearts have also notified their intention to appeal the red card shown to Ismael Goncalves against Kilmarnock, while Motherwell are sent to contest the red cards shown to Trevor Carson and Charles Dunne against St Johnstone, as well as the sending-off of Dunne against Ross County in the Betfred Cup.

Dembele has sets sight on Scotland

Scotland wonderkid Karamoko Dembele is eager to play for Scotland, according to SFA Performance Director Malky Mackay.The 14-year-old is “desperate” to play for Scotland in the upcoming Victory Shield. The Celtic youngster has the choice of playing for both Scotland England. (The Scotsman)

Jim Duffy extends Morton contract

Greenock Morton have extended the deal of boss Jim Duffy until the summer of 2019. The one-year extension was signed following the club’s 4-1 Renfrewshire derby win with Duffy into his fourth season as manager at Cappielow. (Various)

Tony Watt departs for Belgium

Tony Watt has left Charlton Atheltic to join Belgian second tier side OH Leuven. The 23-year-old has previously played in Belgium for Lierse and Standard Liege. Leuven become Watt’s ninth professional club. (The Scotsman)

Smith signs on at Hearts and departs on loan

Heart of Midlothian right-back Liam Smith has joined St Mirren on loan for the rest of the season. But before he joined the Championship outfit, he signed a new deal, keeping him at Tynecastle until 2019. (Various)

