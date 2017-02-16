Rumour Mill: Celtic want 48 teams in Champions League | Mark McGhee’s rant | Murty under pressure

Peter Lawwell joins forces with Ajax, PSV and Anderlecht to lobby Uefa, Mark McGhee is sent off as Motherwell are hammered by Aberdeen and Paul Hartley has turned up the heat on Rangers’ caretaker boss ahead of their match with Dundee.

Celtic want Champions League expanded

Celtic have joined forces with Ajax, PSV and Anderlecht to lobby Uefa and push for an expanded Champions League. The four clubs are concerned about Champions League reforms which will benefit the ‘big four’ leagues in Europe, England, Germany, Spain and Italy, guaranteeing them four places each in the group stage from 2018. Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell travelled to Switzerland last week to talk to Uefa powerbrokers. (The Scotsman)

McGhee’s rant at fourth official

Mark McGhee is on a collision course with the SFA after the Motherwell manager launched an astonishing post-match attack on John McKendrick, the fourth official during Wednesday night’s clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Motherwell lost 7-2 and McGhee was sent to the stand by referee Alan Muir on the advice of McKendrick. McGhee called McKendrick’s attitude “disgusting” and is now likely to face an SFA charge. (Daily Record)

Rangers caretaker boss will feel the pressure, says Hartley

Dundee manager Paul Hartley believes Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty will be under big pressure when they two sides meet at Dens Park on Sunday. Hartley has warned Murty that he will have some big decision to make over team selection which could make him unpopular with players. He will also have to cope with an intense level of media scrutiny, said the Dundee boss. (Various)

Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele switches side - again

Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele has performed another international U-turn after being named in the Scotland Under-16 squad for a Uefa Development Tournament. Dembele, 13, played for an England youth team in December, weeks after playing for Scotland in the Victory Shield. The teenager is eligible to play for Scotland, England or Ivory Coast and does not need to make a final decision until he reaches senior level. (Daily Mail)

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY