Rumour Mill: Celtic to break transfer record | Warburton admits he’s under pressure | Rangers chief fights for job

Brendan Rodgers is ready to splash the cash, Mark Warburton is feeling the heat but has an unlikely backer in a former Celtic defender, and Frank McParland’s future as Rangers’ head of recruitment is in doubt

‘No ceiling’ on what Rodgers can spend at Celtic

Brendan Rodgers is prepared to break Celtic’s transfer record in a bid to take the club forward. The Parkhead manager says he has “never been given a ceiling” on what he can spend and will continue to look for the right players as he strives to build the club into one which regularly competes in the Champions League. The £6 million paid for Chris Sutton in 2000 remains Celtic’s record deal. (Various)

Pressure all on Warburton as Rangers face Morton in cup

Rangers manager Mark Warburton admits he is under pressure going into Sunday’s Scottish Cup tie with Morton. The Ibrox side lag 27 points behind Celtic in the league and the cup represents their last hope of a trophy this season. Warburton says the pressure as Rangers manager is constant, describing drawing a game as “nearly a disaster” while losing a game “is a disaster”. (The Sun)

Scottish football needs Warburton

Former Inverness manager John Hughes has urged Rangers to stick with Mark Warburton for the good of Scottish football. Hughes says the Ibrox boss is dedicated to playing the game in the correct manner and is exactly what Scottish football needs. Warburton’s style is one of “total football”, claimed the former Hibs and Celtic defender. (Various)

Rangers’ head of recruitment fights for job

Frank McParland is fighting for his job as Rangers’ head of recruitment. Members of the Ibrox board are understood to be unhappy about the value for money offered by summer signings including Joey Barton, Philippe Senderos, Joe Garner and injured duo Niko Kranjcar and Jordan Rossiter. McParland could now be close to quitting. (Daily Mail)

