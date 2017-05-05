Rumour Mill: Celtic to bid £1.5m for McGinn | Guidetti reveals Celtic offer | Chelsea interested in Celtic kid

Celtic are poised to offer £1.5m for Hibs midfielder John McGinn, John Guidetti reveals his response to Celtic when they tried to sign him in 2014, and Chelsea are interested in 18-year-old Celtic striker Michael Johnston

Celtic are interested in Hibs midfielder John McGinn. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Celtic to make McGinn bid

Celtic are set to offer £1.5m to sign Hibs’ midfielder John McGinn. The Scottish international has impressed during his two years at Easter Road, twice being nominated for the Championship’s player of the year. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is a big admirer of the 22-year-old and will try his utmost to bring him to Parkhead in the close season. (Daily Express)

Guidetti reveals response to Celtic offer

John Guidetti has revealed what he told Parkhead chiefs when Celtic tried to sign the striker permanently in 2014. The Swedish international started his loan spell like a man on fire, knocking in goals left, right and centre. This prompted Celtic to make an offer to sign the player outright from Manchester City, though Guidetti turned them down, saying he saw himself as a “big game player” who didn’t enjoy facing the likes of “Ross County”. Guidetti currently plays for Celta Vigo. (The Times)

Chelsea eye Johnston

English Premier League leaders Chelsea are one of three clubs interested in signing Celtic attacker Michael Johnston. The 18-year-old has yet to feature for the first team but has impressed for the Development League side. Stoke City and Derby County are also said to be preparing an offer for Johnston, who only has one-year left on his current deal. (Daily Mail)

Rangers kid booked for pulling down McFadden’s shorts

Rangers youngster Max Ashmore received a rather odd yellow card during his club’s under-20s match with Motherwell on Thursday afternoon. After becoming entangled with Fir Park player/coach James McFadden, Ashmore accidentally pulled down the former Scottish international’s shorts. While everyone, including the referee, saw the funny side, it didn’t stop Ashmore from going into the book. (Daily Record)

Griffiths hopes Dembele is fit

Leigh Griffiths hopes team-mate Moussa Dembele wins his race against time to be fit for the Scottish Cup final - despite the fact it could stop Griffiths from playing in the game. Last year’s Player of the Year is just desperate to get his hands on a Scottish Cup winners’ medal having tasted defeat in two finals with Hibs, and believes having the “best players” available will help his chances. (The Scotsman)

United to sign King

Dundee United are in talks with Hearts to sign winger Billy King on a free transfer. The Tannadice club moved quickly after the Evening News revealed earlier this week that King is surplus to requirements at Tynecastle. Currently on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle until the end of the month, the 22-year-old has been told he can find a new club this summer. (Edinburgh News)

Considine wins Dons player of the year

Aberdeen left-back Andy Considine has beat out some tough competition to be voted his club’s player of the year. The 30-year-old defeated the likes of Jonny Hayes, Kenny McLean and Graeme Shinnie to land both the players and fans’ player of the year vote. Considine is enjoying the best season of his 13-year career at Pittodrie. (Evening Express)

