Rumour Mill: Celtic teenager to start against PSG | Sutton aims fresh dig at Caixinha | Hibs explain SFA backing

Celtic youngster Anthony Ralston is set to named in the starting XI to face PSG, Chris Sutton has aimed a fresh dig at Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, and Hibs have explained their reasons for backing the SFA’s decision on Rangers tax case.

Celtic's Anthony Ralston could be set to start against PSG. Picture: SNS

Ralston to start

Celtic youngster Anthony Ralston is set to be handed a full debut in the Champions League when Paris St Germain visit Parkhead tonight. The 18-year-old has played just four competitive games for Brendan Rodgers side, but could be thrown into the deep end with Mikael Lustig likely to partner Jozo Simunovic at the heart of the Celtic defence. (Scottish Sun)

• Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes his players are ready to confound “worldwide” expectations of their defeat against Paris Saint-Germain. (The Scotsman)

Sutton aims dig at Caixinha

Chris Sutton has once again taunted Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha on social media. The BT Sport pundit derided the Portuguese head coach’s comments regarding the Rangers squad, which Caixinha has often insisted is the best in the country in his mind. Sutton quote tweeted a post from Celtic’s official account where Brendan Rodgers praised the might of PSG, saying: “Nice to see a manager who can accept a team is superior to his own....” (Football Insider)

Hibs on SFA decision

Hibernian have outlined their reasons for supporting the Scottish Football Association’s decision not to support a review into the Rangers tax case. READ MORE - No SFA action on Neil Lennon’s Ibrox celebration SFA chief executive Stewart Regan said on Monday that Celtic were the only one of the governing body’s 108 member clubs to oppose its decision not to support a review after it was proposed by the Scottish Professional Football League. (The Scotsman)

No action against Lennon

Neil Lennon will not be punished by the SFA for his touchline conduct at Ibrox. The Hibs boss sparked controversy with his celebration of his side’s equaliser during last month’s 3-2 victory over Rangers. One Rangers fans’ group called for police intervention and accused Lennon of ‘a clear attempt to incite trouble’ after he cupped his ears and made a gesture towards the main stand. (The Scotsman)

Levein explains McLaughlin selection

Hearts manager Craig Levein today revealed why he picked new goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin over Jack Hamilton against Aberdeen. Hamilton was left disappointed by the decision but Levein stressed he didn’t want to unsettle the 23-year-old any more after a difficult summer. He wanted 30-year-old McLaughlin’s experience for his first game in charge of Hearts after agreeing to return to the dugout. (Evening News)

McCulloch gets players in at 6.30am

Lee McCulloch has called in his players for 6.30am training sessions in a bid to revive their ailing season. Kilmarnock have taken just one point from their opening five fixtures and sit joint-bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership with Dundee and Partick Thistle. (Daily Record)

Wright backs McCann

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright believes it’s only a matter of time before Neil McCann improves the fortunes of Dundee. The Dens Park side have struggled so far this season, with a draw against Hibernian before their international break their only point thus far. (Scottish Sun)

Brown facing no action

Celtic captain Scott Brown will not be issued with a notice of complaint by the SFA compliance officer for his clash with Giannis Skondras of Hamilton Accies last Friday night. Brown’s left boot appeared to make contact with Skondras’ face in the incident picked up by BT Sport cameras during the Scottish champions’ 4-1 win at the SuperSeal Stadium. (The Scotsman)

