Rumour Mill: Celtic star would ‘walk into Liverpool side’ | Rangers require ‘investor support’ | Aberdeen target hat trick of wins over Celtic

What Celtic player would have walked into a Liverpool side under Brendan Rodgers? Rangers accounts reveal an increase in turnover, but an overall loss, Ash Taylor is aimined for three wins over Celtic this season and Scott Brown was given the blessing of Brendan Rodgers and Peter Lawwell to return to international duty. All this and more in today’s Rumour Mill.

Celtic midfielder would ‘walk into a Liverpool squad”

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic captain Scott Brown would have walked into his title-chasing Liverpool side with the manager praising the commitment of the player and his ability to perform on the biggest stage. Rodgers said: “If I look at my Liverpool team that nearly won the title, he would definitely have been in it. (Daily Star)

Rangers accounts reveal investor support still needed

Rangers accounts revealed that they have halved their loses in the last year but the Ibrox club still made a loss of £3.3 million overall. Wages were up 60% with £10.3 million being spent for the current campaign. The Sports Direct deal with Rangers netted the club £100,000 in 12 months with Dave King admitting that investor support is still needed to bankroll the club. (Various)

Scott Brown given blessing to return to international duty

Both Brendan Rodgers and Peter Lawwell gave their blessing for Scott Brown to return to the international scene. Brown made a u-turn on his decision to retire, just four months after announcing that he was quitting Scotland. The Celtic captain is expected to be named in the Strachan side to face England next month. (Daily Record)

Pressure is on Hearts to get 3 points - Lonsana Doumbouya

Lonsana Doumbouya believes that the pressure is on Hearts when the visit Inverness this weekend following a midweek defeat. Doumbouya netted in an Inverness victory and the striker has scored three goals in six games for the Highland side. (Press and Journal)

Aberdeen target three wins over Celtic

Ash Taylor has stated that Aberdeen are targeting three wins over Celtic this season and build on the success of last season. Aberdeen defeated Celtic twice last season but Taylor admitted that he expects a tough 90 minutes against the Brendan Rodgers side. (Press and Journal)

Dundee defender out of Hamilton clash

Kevin Gomis is expected to miss a crucial game for Dundee against Hamilton due to injury. The centre-back pulled up just before half-time in the game on Wednesday with a suspected hamstring injury. (Evening Telegraph)

Barcelona close to cutting ties with Spanish league

Barcelona are close to breaking ties with the Spanish league after the organisation appeared to blame Barcelona players for having objects thrown at them, Objects were thrown from the home support in Valencia after an injury time winner, however, the Catalan giants have reacted furiously at claims that they were at fault. (Daily Record)

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY