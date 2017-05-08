Rumour Mill: Celtic scoop awards | Ambrose open to new Hibs deal | Celtic kid signs new deal

Celtic scooped all four awards at the PFA Scotland honours, Efe Ambrose is happy to stay at Hibs next season, and Michael Johnston has signed a new three-year deal with Celtic.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Scott Sinclair with his Player of the Year award. Picture: SNS

Celtic scoop awards

Celtic grabbed all four awards available to them at the PFA Scotland honours. Scott Sinclair was voted the Players’ Player of the Year, Brendan Rodgers won Manager of the Year, and Kieran Tierney took home the Young Player of the Year prize. Moussa Dembele, who missed out on both the Player and Young Player awards, still got his hands on a prize by winning Goal of the Season for his hat-trick sealing strike in the 5-2 win over St Johnstone earlier this year. (Various)

Ambrose happy to stay

Efe Ambrose has revealed that his agent will be in discussions with Hibs about the possibility of the Nigerian staying at Easter Road next season. The 28-year-old, signed from Celtic on loan for the remainder of the campaign in February, helped the club clinch the Ladbrokes Championship title. It’s the second time Ambrose has tasted success under Neil Lennon, and his relationship with the Hibs boss is a contributing factor in his desire to stay. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - Sorrow over as Hibs at last celebrate return to top flight

Johnston signs new deal

Celtic kid Michael Johnston has revealed he signed a new three-year deal with the Parkhead club just minutes after completing his first-team debut. The 18-year-old was substituted for Scott Sinclair shortly before the hour-mark in Celtic’s 4-1 win over St Johnstone, where he received a standing ovation for a strong first appearance. After the game was finished he went straight to the boardroom and committed his future to Celtic until 2020. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - Patrick Roberts jokes about Stuart Armstrong’s ‘posh’ huddle

Boyata: Roberts has what it takes

Dedryck Boyata believes Patrick Roberts has the ability to succeed at Manchester City. The attacking midfielder, who scored twice as Celtic defeated St Johnstone on Saturday, will return to the Etihad this summer when his 18-month loan deal expires. Though he wishes his team-mate would stay, Boyata insists Roberts “deserves to play with the biggest in the world”. (The Scotsman)

Cathro: Fans right to be angry

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro yesterday stressed fans have every right to express their anger after another unhappy afternoon at Tynecastle. On a day of special significance for the club, Hearts’ hopes of giving their 103-year-old main stand a positive send-off fell flat after goals from Adam Rooney and Anthony O’Connor handed Aberdeen all three points. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Goodbye to landmark turns sour as Hearts stumble again

Garner hopes to stay at Rangers

Joe Garner hopes his last-minute goal against Partick Thistle will help secure him a place in the Ibrox squad for next season. The Englishman has struggled to live up to his £1.5m price tag after signing last summer and is expected to be one of several first-team stars being told they have no future at the club by manager Pedro Caixinha. Garner aims to show his worth between now and the end of the season. He hopes the winner against Thistle can act as a springboard for the rest of his campaign. (Daily Mail)

READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers ‘staggered’ by cup final ticket allocation