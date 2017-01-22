Rumour Mill: Celtic’s Onyekuru bid rejected | van der Vaart open to Old Firm move | Miller’s Gers future ‘out of his hands’

Celtic’s bid for Henry Onyekuru rebuffed, Kenny Miller urges the Ibrox board to offer him a new contract and former Real Madrid star Rafael van der Vaart says he is open to the idea of a move to Glasgow.

Celtic have bid of £1million-plus for Nigerian striking sensation rejected

Celtic have had an initial bid for the Nigerian teenage striker Henry Onyekuru rebuffed but are considering an improved offer for the player who has lit up the Belgian top flight this season. (The Scotsman)

Kenny Miller insists Rangers future ‘is out of my hands’

Kenny Miller fired two late goals to keep Rangers in the Scottish Cup, then admitted the decision on whether he remains at Ibrox beyond the end of the season is out of his hands. Warburton is also keen to offer Miller an extension and the frontman said: “Everybody knows where I want to be. It’s not really in question.” (Various)

Rafael van der Vaart would consider Old Firm move

Former Real Madrid and Spurs star Rafael van der Vaart says he’d consider playing for Celtic or Rangers if they made a move for him. (Sunday Post)

Kris Commons says he’s keen to stay and help Hibs win title

Kris Commons has given Hibernian another boost after shooting them into a six-point lead at the top of the Championship by admitting he’d love to stay with the club and help them win the title. (The Scotsman)

Celtic treble won’t be easy warns Alan Stubbs

The last time Celtic won the treble Alan Stubbs played his part. That experience tells him it is no easy feat and the former Hibernian manager has warned that, while the current Celtic squad have already won the League Cup and are 19 points clear at the top of the Premiership, it should not be considered a foregone conclusion. (The Scotsman)

Rangers boss Mark Warburton insists Barrie McKay won’t leave until he’s replaced

The 22-year-old winger is a target for German big spenders RB Leipzig who are preparing a £6million bid. (Daily Record)

Raith Rovers boss Gary Locke keen to break his Hearts

When the former Hearts boss lines up against Ian Cathro at Stark’s Park this afternoon, as his Raith Rovers side take on his boyhood heroes in the Scottish Cup fourth round, he will empathise with the man who stirred up such attention when he took on the Tynecastle role last month. (The Scotsman}

Mikael Lustig predicts big things for Celtic

There is no doubt that a seemingly never-ending run of league titles – soon to be five – and playing in front of 50,000 crowds can be factored in to Mikael Lustig’s decision to accept a new two-year contract at Celtic. (The Scotsman)

Brendan Rodgers wants winter break extended in bid to save Scottish clubs’ Euro hopes

Brendan Rodgers wants the winter break extended by a full week – to save Scottish clubs’ Euro hopes in June. The Celtic boss hailed the three-week rest in January as a triumph. (Daily Record)

Hearts winning Scottish Cup would eclipse Dundee United glory day says Ian Cathro

The Hearts head coach will launch his first ever Cup campaign this afternoon and wants to surpass his 2010 glory days with Dundee Untied’s youth team. (The Scotsman}