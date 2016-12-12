Rumour Mill: Celtic’s McCarthy hopes boosted | Deila’s claims | Cummings ‘back for good’

Celtic’s pursuit of Everton midfielder James McCarthy receives a boost, Ronny Deila claims he was told he’d be Celtic boss for years and Aberdeen want more protection for creative midfielder James Maddison.

Celtic’s chances of landing McCarthy boosted

Celtic’s hopes of signing James McCarthy have been boosted after two rivals clubs pulled out of the running to sign the former Hamilton midfielder. Everton’s valuation of McCarthy is reported to be £15million, which has put off Crystal Palace and West Brom as they turn their attentions to other targets. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to land the Republic of Ireland midfielder on loan as he looks to bolster his squad for the second half of the season. (Daily Record)

Deila: I was told I’d be Celtic boss for years

Ex-Hoops boss Ronny Deila has claimed that the Celtic hierarchy told him he’d be in charge of the club for years. Speaking in Norway, the now-Valerenga boss said: “My status was huge at Celtic after my first year there. We won the double and were robbed of the treble. We also played Inter Milan in a European match where we unluckily lost 1-0 in Italy after a 3-3 draw in Glasgow. The board were very pleased with me and I was told that I could be at the club for many years.” (Daily Record)

Garner: I won’t change my style

Rangers striker Joe Garner insists his style will pay dividends at Rangers and vowed to keep bruising opposition centre-halves. Speaking after Rangers’ 2-0 win over Hearts, Garner said on his aggressive style: “I don’t mind it. I will give as much as I get and look forward to it. But we have some really talented footballers there. I try and bring something a little bit different to the team and hopefully let the young lads run riot.” (The Sun)

Referee gave in to Rangers pressure, says Rossi

Defender Igor Rossi reckons Hearts had a legitimate goal against Rangers chalked off because the officials gave in to Rangers pressure. Rossi said: “I don’t know why it [the flag] took so long. About ten or 15 seconds after the goal was given, he gave in to the Rangers pressure and gave it offside. If it goes to 1-0, then it is another game. I looked at it afterwards on the video and, for me, it wasn’t offside. After Rangers got the opening goal [in 29 minutes] at their home ground in front of these fans, it becomes so much more difficult.” (The Scotsman)

Hearts will improve from defeat – Cathro

New Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has promised Hearts fans that his team will improve from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Rangers. “This team is a good team and it can perform better than it did on Saturday, and it will,” Cathro said. “This week is the most important time. We’re getting to know everyone, working together on the pitch and learning about each other. We’ll be better with every day that passes because we’ll know a little bit more.” (Edinburgh Evening News)

Swinney calls for SFA inquiry

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has called on the Scottish Football Association to launch an independent inquiry into historical child abuse in football. “I think the SFA should recognise the extent of the actions that various clubs have taken individually to examine previous conduct in handling these issues. But I think the existence of that information is now so widespread that I think the SFA has got to consider setting up an independent inquiry that will satisfy that these issues have been properly and fully addressed by everyone in football.” (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen want more protection for James Maddison

Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney has urged referees to crack down on opposition players targeting playmaker James Maddison. Speaking after the Dons’ 0-0 draw with St Johnstone, Rooney said: “James has taken a number of kicks in the last couple of games and he probably needs more protection. James has gained a reputation in the last couple of games for going down easily but if he doesn’t he is going to suffer a serious injury.” (The Sun)

Murray hopes Buddies flop won’t ruin his career

Out-of-work manager Ian Murray hopes his disastrous spell in charge of managing St Mirren won’t stop him from landing another job. The ex-Rangers and Hibs defender has been linked with the vacant East Fife post and Murray said: ““I had a bad six months at St Mirren. Hopefully those six months won’t tarnish my CV too much. I feel I’m in a strong position. I wouldn’t say St Mirren bruised me. It didn’t affect me too much.” (The Sun)

I’m back for good, says Cummings

Hibs striker Jason Cummings made his first start in almost two months in the 2-0 win over Dumbarton and the young hit-man revealed his torment at being out of the team and said he wants to stay in it for good. ““I was delighted to be back amongst it. I was missing it. I didn’t realise how much I actually missed it and took it for granted. Now that I’m back in I just want to stay in because it’s a good team to be playing in. I took it for granted when I was playing week in, week out for the last few years but if anything it has given me more hunger to stay in the team.” (Edinburgh Evening News)

