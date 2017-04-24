Rumour Mill: Celtic’s Dembele in sweat for final | Rangers to play Liverpool

A hamstring injury may force Moussa Dembele out of Celtic’s Scottish Cup final clash with Aberdeen, while Rangers are set to play Liverpool and PSV in a friendly tournament in the summer.

Celtic sweat over Dembele

Key Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is a doubt for the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen on May 27 after he picked up a hamstring injury during the 2-0 win over Rangers yesterday. The Frenchman will undergo a scan later today to assess the full extent of the injury. (various)

Brown: Rangers can’t compete with Celtic

Celtic captain Scott Brown revelled in his side’s victory over Rangers and insisted that the Ibrox men are miles behind their Old Firm rivals and are unable to compete with them, saying: “They don’t have the legs that we’ve got or the quality.” (The Scotsman)

Caixinha admits Rangers players were nervous

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has admitted that his Rangers players were tense ahead of kick-off against Celtic and that he had to alter his team-talk because of that. “They were really tense,” said Caixinha. “They were really focused on the idea of playing the game but totally focused without enjoying what was going to happen.” (various)

Gers to face Liverpool in pre-season

Rangers will take part in a pre-season tournament at Nuneaton Town’s Coombe Abbey Arena alongside Liverpool, PSV Eindhoven, Wolves, Coventry and Nuneaton themselves in July. (Daily Record)

McInnes eyes ultimate Aberdeen season

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes wants his players to cap off the perfect season and win the Scottish Cup next month after booking their spot in the final with a 3-2 win over Hibs. Asked if lifting the trophy would be the ultimate season along with making the League Cup final and finishing second in the league, McInnes said: “I feel that is a real possibility. We are close to doing that now.” (various)

Marciano wants to stay at Hibs

Israeli international goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has revealed that he wants to stay at Hibs next season. Marciano’s loan deal from FC Ashdod expires at the end of the season and he said: “I’m really happy here and appreciate what the people around the club do for me, the support and the love I get. When you get so much love at a place, you want to stay, obviously.” (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hippolyte ‘should be taken to task for diving’

Dunfermline captain Andy Geggan has called on the SFA to come down hard on Falkirk forward Myles Hippolyte after he dived to win a controversial penalty in the Bairns’ 2-1 win over the Pars. Geggan said: “The authorities should look at this incident. I don’t know how you go about it but something needs to be done. It was a shocker. He even said during the game that it wasn’t a penalty.” (The Sun)