Rumour Mill: Celtic’s case for Patrick Roberts bolstered | Rangers launch safe standing study | Celtic in Pot 3?

Celtic’s bid to re-sign Patrick Roberts on loan has been strengthened by their 5-0 victory over Astana, Rangers are open to introducing a safe standing section to Ibrox, and Celtic could be in Pot 3 for the Champions League draw should results go their way in the second leg of the play-off round.

Talks are ongoing to bring Patrick Roberts back to Celtic Park. Picture: John Devlin

Celtic’s case for Roberts

Celtic’s 5-0 win over Astana will help in the club’s attempts to re-sign Patrick Roberts from Manchester City. Talks are ongoing over another loan deal for the popular winger, who City are hesitant about sending back to the Scottish top flight. Celtic’s case has been strengthened in recent days by their victory against Astana, which all but confirms their place in the Champions League group stages. It gives them an advantage over French side Nice, also said to be in contention to sign Roberts, fell to a 2-0 defeat to Napoli in the first leg of their play-off. (Evening Times)

Rangers open to safe standing

Rangers have launched a study to look into the feasibility of introducing a safe standing section at Ibrox. Calls for such an installation have grown in the past week with thousands of fans signing a petition calling for the Govan side to follow the lead set by rivals Celtic. (The Herald)

Celtic in Pot 3?

Celtic will be placed in Pot 3 for next week’s Champions League draw if they finish off Astana and Croatian side Rijeka win their play-off clash with Olympiakos. The Greek champions won the first leg 2-1 but Rijeka will fancy their chances with the return fixture at their Stadion Rujevica home. Getting into Pot 3, alongside the likes of Tottenham, Basel and Roma, would give Celtic a much better chance of receiving a kind draw as they bid to reach the knockout stages. (Scottish Sun)

Daly: Justice done on Goncalves red

Hearts interim head coach Jon Daly believes justice has been served after the Scottish Football Association rescinded striker Esmael Goncalves’ red card. A fast track appeal hearing at Hampden Park yesterday cleared the Portuguese of any wrongdoing in the incident with Kilmarnock’s Kirk Broadfoot last Saturday, which saw both players sent off. (Evening News)

Lennon blasts Caixinha

Hibs manager Neil Lennon has hit out at Ibrox counterpart Pedro Caixinha, accusing the Rangers boss of showing him no respect. The Rangers manager had suggested that, as an outsider, he is treated unfairly. He criticised the referee’s performance and made it clear he was unhappy with Lennon’s actions, adding that he had come to Scotland to do a job and deserved respect. Lennon insisted he was baffled by those comments and was equally unimpressed by Caixinha’s post-match huff. (The Scotsman)

Europa League cash

While Celtic are set for a £30m windfall, the combined efforts of Aberdeen, Rangers and St Johnstone in the Europa League have earned the trio a combined total less than £1m. Aberdeen will receive £420k for their third qualifying round exit to Siroki Brijeg, while Rangers and Saints have both netted £195k for their first round exits to Progres Niederkorn and Trakai, respectively. (Daily Record)

Bonner wants two more signings

Pat Bonner believes Celtic should push the boat out and make two major signings to ensure they can navigate a way out of the Champions League group phase. Wednesday’s 5-0 crushing of Astana means manager Brendan Rodgers will once again lead his side into the lucrative sectional set-up. Bonner believes that re-investing some of that money in a central defender and an attacker can make the difference. (The Scotsman)

Gordon welcomes Armstrong extension

Craig Gordon has welcomed Stuart Armstrong’s decision to commit his future to Celtic and believes his team-mate has much more to achieve at the club before he eventually secures a move to the English Premier League. After months of speculation, Armstrong is set to confirm a new contract with the Scottish champions. (The Scotsman)

