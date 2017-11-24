Rumour Mill: Celtic ‘need’ centre-back and keeper | are the board fit to run Rangers? | Rodgers ‘deserves criticism’

Chris Sutton insists Celtic need a pair of centre-backs and a new goalkeeper to compete at the top level, Barry Ferguson has questioned whether the Rangers board can run the club, and Kris Boyd believes Brendan Rodgers deserves to be criticised.

Celtic were heavily beaten 7-1 by PSG on Wednesday evening. Picture: SNS

Celtic ‘need’ centre-back and keeper

Chris Sutton believes Celtic need to sign a top class goalkeeper and a pair of centre-backs if they’re going to make progress against the elite of Europe. The former Hoops striker accused manager Brendan Rodgers of being too loyal to the players who have been “found out” at the highest level. (Daily Record)

Are the board fit to run Rangers?

Barry Ferguson has questioned whether the current Rangers board has the ability to run the club. The ex-Ibrox captain says the group will always have his “respect and admiration” for saving Rangers, but doubts whether they can lead the club forward into a successful future. (Daily Record)

Rodgers ‘deserves to be questioned’

Ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd has wondered why Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers seems to immune from criticism in the wake of the Scottish Premiership leaders’ 7-1 defeat in PSG. The pundit also laughed off talk of “positives” from Rodgers in the wake of the result, saying the mistakes made by his players could fill a whole newspaper. (Scottish Sun)

Levein: No drastic overhaul

Hearts want to avoid another mass overhaul of their playing squad in January, although manager Craig Levein has admitted some alterations are essential. The Tynecastle club signed nine players last winter and Levein has no wish to repeat such an extensive recruitment drive in the forthcoming transfer window. (The Scotsman)

McGregor nearing fitness

Hibs defender Darren McGregor is closing in on a return to action having resumed full training with Neil Lennon’s squad. The 31-year-old has missed the Easter Road outfit’s last 12 matches after suffering a knee injury during the 1-1 draw with Dundee at Dens Park at the end of August. (The Scotsman)

Murty denies Alves claim

Graeme Murty has denied reports of a bust-up with Bruno Alves, which stated the Portuguese international missed last week’s defeat to Hamilton because he refused to take a place on the bench. The interim Rangers boss explained the player was suffering from a back injury, and that the “consummate professional” would never spit the dummy out in such a fashion. (Daily Record)

Dembele nominated for award

Moussa Dembele has been nominated for the Best Young French Player award of 2017. The Celtic attacker helped his side to an unbeaten domestic season and recently fired them into the Betfred Cup final with a double over Hibs. He has strong competition from the likes of Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe and Kingsley Coman. (Scottish Sun)

Gilmour nets another stunner

Former Rangers youth prospect Billy Gilmour has netted another stunner for Chelsea’s youth side. The Blues’ under-18 extended their lead at the top of the under-18 league thanks to the 16-year-old’s free-kick in the 1-0 win over Brighton. Gilmour swapped Ibrox for Stamford Bridge this past summer for a fee of £500,000. (Scottish Sun)

