Rumour Mill: Celtic ‘must get better’ | Gers’ lesson | Hibs eye Man Utd starlet

Brendan Rodgers wants improvement from his Celtic squad, Rangers are told to learn from lesson in Leipzig and Hibs are set to make move for Man Utd youngster ...

Rodgers: We need to get better

Celtic manager Brendan has told his Celtic players he still wants huge improvement from them despite their big lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership. The Hoops boss said: “I feel that if I went back and reflected on the last six months of 2016, everything has gone really, really well. Going to Dubai was a chance to press the reset button and the message is very, very simple ... we need more and we need to be better.” (various)

Cardiff told to get serious over Hayes

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has warned Cardiff City that they must improve their offer for in-form winger Jonny Hayes. McInnes said: “All I’d say is be serious with your offer if anyone wants to take any of my players,” said McInnes. “It’s important that Jonny just knuckles down and hopefully we can get through January with no-one leaving.” (various)

Hearts eye move for Berra

Hearts are hopeful of luring former captain Christophe Berra back to Tynecastle. They 31-year-old Scotland international is trying to reach an agreement with Ipswich to terminate his contract and is understood to be keen on a move back to Edinburgh. (Evening News)

Warburton: Rangers will learn from loss

Rangers manager Mark Warburton believes his players will learn from their 4-0 friendly defeat by RB Leipzig yesterday, He said: “We knew the quality of the challenge. It wasn’t a risk, far from it. We wanted to be really tested. They are a top-level European team, second in the Bundesliga, and have been top this season. We have to aspire for this club to be back at this level. There is no point in playing meaningless friendlies against sub-standard opposition. We have to challenge ourselves and learn every time you play those games.” (various)

Hibs keen on Man Utd starlet

Neil Lennon is preparing a loan bid for highly-rated Manchester United midfielder Josh Harrop. The 21-year-old is an creative attacking midfielder and would be signed in place of Kris Commons, whose emergency loan from Celtic expured at the weekend. Hibs have watched Harrop several times in reserve matches. (Daily Mail)

Partick ponder Keown deal

Partick Thistle are mulling over a deal for Reading defender Niall Keown, son of former Arsenal player Martin. The 21-year-old played as a trialist for the Jags against Lokeren last week. (Daily Mail)

Steelmen keen on winger

Motherwell are hopeful of signing Forest Green winger Elliot Frear. A deal could be done by the middle of this week. (The Sun)

