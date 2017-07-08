Rumour Mill: Celtic linked with Man City starlet| Maloney to return to Scotland? | Clubs target McGinn

Celtic could be making an audacious bid to land a Man City youngster, Shaun Maloney could be set to return to Scottish football and Hibs have confirmed a club has had a bid rejected for John McGinn.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Celtic are interested in signing Olivier Ntcham from Manchester City. It is believed that Ntcham has caught the eye of Brendan Rodgers after spending the last two seasons on loan at Serie A outfit Genoa. However, Celtic could face stiff competition from Lazio and Torino who are also thought to be keen on the youngster. (Various)

READ MORE - Alan Pattullo: Stripping Rangers’ titles will achieve little

Maloney set for return to Scotland?

Derek McInnes has insisted that he has not given up on bringing Shaun Maloney to Aberdeen. The Dons boss insists that in normal circumstances he may not be keen on signing an injury-prone 34-year-old, but could not say no to a player with such quality and determination. He insisted that from an Aberdeen point of view, there is still a determination to get the deal done. (Daily Record)

Out of favour Rangers striker to leave

Rangers have opened up talks with Partick Thistle over an agreement for out-of-favour striker Michael O’Halloran. It is understood Rangers could be willing to let the player go after securing Eduardo Herrera and Alfredo Morelos. As well as interest from Partick Thistle, St. Johnstone are reportedly interested in the striker’s services.

McGinn bid knocked back by Hibs

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has confirmed his club rebuffed an Ipswich Town bid for Scotland internationalist John McGinn last month. It is has been reported that a bid of around £1 million was made, with Neil Lennon saying the big was ‘nowhere near the valuation we have of the player and that’s the end of it (Various)

READ MORE - Why Hibs fans can rest easy for the next four years

Celtic set for UCL windfall

Celtic could be set to make around £30 million if they get to the Champions League group stages. If the Parkhead side make it to the group stage they will obtain around 12m, with earning from results in the group stages. Celtic will also obtain prize money during their Champions League qualifiers.

Ryan Christie sees future at Celtic

Ryan Christie insists that his future is at Celtic Park and that the Glasgow giants have no interest in selling him. The former Inverness playmaker is confident he can go back and break into the team next season. (Daily Record)

Hibs to step up transfer activity

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has revealed he hopes to be able to bring in “one or two” new faces early next week. It is understood that Steven Whittaker is a target for the Easter Road side, but a deal is not expect to take place to bring midfielder Luke Berry to Easter Road (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers won titles ‘fairly’

Rangers chairman Dave King has insisted the honours collected by the Ibrox club during the years they operated the now discredited EBT tax scheme were won “fair and square” (Scotsman)

Boyata replacement needed?

It has been reported that Celtic could be forced to look for a replacement for Dedryck Boyata after it was revealed that he could miss up to three months of football. The defender, who impressed last season Slavia Prague and assistant manager Chris Davies confirmed they will consider looking for a replacement. )Various)

READ MORE - Where Aberdeen may look next after signing Shaun Maloney

Janko leaves Glasgow

Saidy Janko has left the Scottish champions Celtic and signed for French side Saint Etienne. The defender made just 10 appearances for Celtic after joining from Manchester United. (Various)

No Euro hangover for Saints

Joe Shaughnessy has insisted there will be no European hangover for St Johnstone after they were eliminated from Europe. The defender insisted his side will be ready to go when the Premiership kicks off.

READ MORE - Poll: Should Rangers be stripped of their ‘EBT’ titles?