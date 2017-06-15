Rumour Mill: Celtic linked with Januzaj and Kent | Rangers to hire Mark Allen | Adams wants Aberdeen job

Celtic have been linked with Adnan Januzaj and Ryan Kent, Rangers will hire Mark Allen as director of football, and Derek Adams is interested in becoming Aberdeen manager.

Celtic linked with EPL pair

Celtic have been linked with Manchester United outcast Adnan Januzaj and Liverpool youngster Ryan Kent. Januzaj spent last season on loan at Sunderland and Jose Mourinho is keen to ship the player, who has a year left on his contract, out of Old Trafford on a permanent transfer. Kent, meanwhile, is a 20-year-old Anfield academy graduate who has spent time on loan at Coventry and Barnsley. Liverpool are keen to hold on to the player, but will listen to loan offers. (Evening Times)

Rangers to hire Allen as director of football

Rangers are set to land Manchester City academy director Mark Allen as their new director of football. The 54-year-old has been in charge of the EPL club’s youth set-up after initially arriving at the Etihad in 2008. He will now work alongside Pedro Caixinha at Ibrox as the Portuguese head coach goes about overhauling the first-team squad. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic to sign Hayes

Celtic are closing in on a deal for Jonny Hayes and have reportedly agreed a £1.3 million deal with Aberdeen for the winger. The Dons would also get Ryan Christie on a season-long loan deal as part of the transfer. Celtic midfielder Christie spent the second half of last season on loan at Pittodrie. (The Scotsman)

• The deal to sign Hayes should be completed in the next 48 hours. (Press and Journal)

Bain to fly to Florida

Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain will personally fly to Florida to discuss contract terms with Derek McInnes as he looks to convince the Aberdeen boss on making the switch to Wearside. The two clubs yesterday agreed on a compensation deal thought to be in the region of £1million. (Scottish Sun)

Adams wants Aberdeen job

Derek Adams is keen to succeed Derek McInnes as Aberdeen manager if the latter decides to move to Sunderland. The ex-Ross County boss is currently in charge of League One Plymouth Argyle and would relish the chance of returning home to manage the club he supported as a boy. Tommy Wright, Alex Neil and Jack Ross are also in the mix. (Daily Record)

Allan ready for boo boys

Scott Allan joined Dundee on loan last night in a bid to kick-start his career and one of his first games will be a Betfred Cup derby against his first club, Dundee United. The Celtic midfielder expects a hot reception from the United fans but insists he is ready for it, joking that they booed him even when he was wearing a tangerine jersey. (The Scotsman)

Hearts reject Walker offer

Rangers have approached Hearts about a deal for Jamie Walker, but Tynecastle officials want more than £1 million for the winger. Talks between the clubs have taken place after Rangers made a move to sign the 23-year-old. A £500,000 transfer fee was verbally put forward by the Ibrox club but it was instantly dismissed by Hearts, who want a seven-figure sum. (The Scotsman)

• Rangers are ready to come in with an improved offer for the player and are confident they will have their man by the weekend. (Scottish Sun)

Robbo insists he’s a better manager

John Robertson yesterday returned to Inverness Caley Thistle and declared himself a better manager than the championship-winner who was lost to Hearts almost 13 years ago. The boot was on the other foot as the Tynecastle goalscoring legend was head-hunted from his beloved boyhood club to spearhead the relegated Ladbrokes Premiership side’s Championship push. (The Scotsman)

MacDonald won’t play second fiddle

Jamie MacDonald is prepared to leave Kilmarnock to ensure regular first-team football. The former Hearts goalkeeper hopes to start the campaign as No.1 but admits he doesn’t want to sit on the substitutes’ bench any longer. The arrival of Freddie Woodman on loan from Newcastle in January forced MacDonald out of the team, and there is talk of the youngster returning this summer. (Evening News)

Stewart signs for Dumbarton

Striker Mark Stewart has signed for Dumbarton after leaving relegated Raith Rovers. The well-travelled hitman becomes the club’s second summer capture after a deal was agreed for Queen of the South defender Andy Dowie. Dumbarton are looking to defy the doubters once again and preserve their second tier status. (Scottish Sun)

