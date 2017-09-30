Rumour Mill: Celtic keen on Icelandic starlet | Aberdeen ‘nearly signed Ginola’ | Sutton on ‘Rangers rat’

Celtic linked with Icelandic defensive midfielder; Aberdeen wanted to sign David Ginola and Chris Sutton tells Pedro Caixinha to ‘sack the Rangers rat’

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Willum Willumsson is reportedly a taget for Celtic. Picture: Breidablik YouTube channel screengrab

Celtic linked with Icelandic youngster

Celtic have been linked with Icelandic defensive midfielder Willum Willumsson, who plays for Breidablik, but could face competition from Legia Warsaw.

The 18-year-old played for Breidablik against Legia in the UEFA Youth League and is understood to have impressed the Polish side.

Willumsson is expected to leave the Icelandic side this season but is under contract until December 31, 2018. (ClubCall)

Aberdeen ‘almost signed Ginola’

Former Aberdeen chief executive Dave Cormack has said that the club came within 90 minutes of signing David Ginola.

Cormack told The Sun: “We were in talks to bring Ginola to Aberdeen. He was a great player at the time, and it would have been a great investment for us to get him to Pittodrie.

“I thought if we beat Livingston in the cup we could have got him in, but we drew down there, and then lost the replay at home. Livingston did for the deal, and at the same time Villa decided to keep him.” (The Sun)

Sutton on Rangers ‘leaks’- sack the rat

Chris Sutton has launched at attack against leaks at the Rangers’ dressing room and insists Pedro Caixinha should ‘sack the rat’.

Speaking on BT Sport ahead of Hamilton’s clash with Rangers, he said: “If [Pedro] knows who the rat is he should sack him. There is absolutely no doubt about that it just has to happen.

“When you have a private meeting at a football club it should stay in the dressing room.” (The Scotsman)

Caixinha ‘grateful’ for support

Pedro Caixinha thanked his players for their show of support as he avoided a slip-up at Hamilton. There was a clear sign of unity after Daniel Candeias netted their third goal, in which the Rangers player ran to the touchline. Pedro Caixinha said: “I can express that in a word that for me is very important – gratitude,” “You bring me to be here, you bring me to Rangers, as the Rangers manager, I am going to give everything to you, give my life to you. I’m a man of principal so I appreciate the gratitude from Daniel.” (Various)

Dorrans backs Caixinha

Graham Dorrans has said that the Rangers team are united and sticking together. He told BT Sport after the 4-1 win over Hamilton: “We are all behind the manager. We’re all behind the football club and I think we have to be.

“Everyone has to stick together. Last week was a disappointing result for us and we knew this week we had to come out and get the three points and we did that.” (Various)

Brown in fitness battle

Scott Brown is facing a race against time to be fit for Celtic’s crunch Champions League clash with Bayern Munich. The Celtic skipper is set to miss both Scotland matches in their crucial qualifying campaign and could be sidelined for the next round of European games for his club. Brendan Rodgers said: “Scott’s injury is a recurrence of one he suffered 18 months ago at the top of his hamstring.

“It’s really, really unfortunate. We would hope to have him back for Bayern - if not, then certainly by the Hibs semi-final. (Daily Record)

Caixinha coy over Miller future

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha refused to be drawn on Kenny Miller’s Rangers future following their win last night. Caixinha said: “I took the decision not to pick him for the match. Why should I have any issue with him?

“Look, I think it’s totally disrespectful to keep asking about Kenny. The 20 boys who were here tonight were fantastic.

“We are here to talk about this match. Kenny was not here because I did not pick him.” (The Scotsman)

Moult feared fan revolt over contract situation

Louis Moult feared the Motherwell support would turn on him after contract rejection. He said: “I was worried what kind of reception was waiting for me at Hampden,” Moult admitted.

“But I went to warm up and the Motherwell fans were all singing my name. Then I came on and I scored and they all went mental. (Evening Times)

Lennon ‘could manage Celtic again’

Brendan Rodgers has said that Neil Lennon could one day manage Celtic again.

Lennon’s Hibs side head to Parkhead today hoping to bring an end to Celtic’s 57-game unbeaten domestic run.

Rodgers said: “There is no doubt that if I wasn’t manager here, if I was to say who’ll be Celtic manager, I would say Neil Lennon.” (The Scotsman)