Rumour Mill: Celtic interest in South African confirmed | Hibs to sign Man City starlet | Griffiths ‘would stroll’ EPL

Brendan Rodgers sent scouts to watch Rivaldo Coetzee in action. Picture: SNS

Celtic interest in Coetzee

Celtic’s interest in Rivaldo Coetzee has been confirmed by his club Ajax Cape Town. The South African international was watched by Parkhead scouts during a recent friendly encounter as boss Brendan Rodgers seeks to strengthen his defensive corps following injuries to Erik Sviatchenko and Dedryck Boyata. Cape Town insist no offer has yet been made. (Daily Record)

Hibs to sign City youngster

Hibs are closing in on the loan signing of Manchester City’s highly-rated winger Brandon Barker. The 20-year-old is expected to join the Easter Road club on a season-long loan from the English Premier League outfit, with Barker having been due to arrive in the Capital within the last 24 hours for further talks and a medical. (Evening News)

Griffiths would “stroll” EPL

Leigh Griffiths “would stroll” the English Premier League if the Celtic attacker ever moved back down across the border, according to Chris Sutton. The BT Sport pundit tweeted his praise of the striker following Celtic’s 5-0 victory over Astana in their Champions League play-off first leg tie. Sutton also hailed the efforts of makeshift centre-back Nir Bitton and young midfielder Olivier Ntcham. (Scottish Sun)