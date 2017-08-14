Rumour Mill: Celtic in signing sweat | Rangers ‘must become a team’

Will Celtic get their hands on Patrick Roberts before the Champions League deadline, while Neil Lennon gets some unlikely support from Jim Duffy ...

Rodgers facing singing deadline sweat

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers is fighting against the clock if he wants to make any new signings before his side’s Champions League final qualifier against Astana on Wednesday. The Hoops boss is keen to bolster both his defence and attack ahead of the clash with the Kazakhs, with both Ajax Cape Town stopper Rivaldo Coetzee and Man City forward Patrick Roberts linked to the club. However, any new additions must be registered with UEFA by 11pm tomorrow, otherwise they will miss out on the home tie against Astana. (various)

Lennon ‘needed to be made of stone not to react’

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has found an unlikely ally in Morton manager Jim Duffy in the wake of the Hibees’ boss celebrations at Ibrox as his team defeated Rangers 3-2. Lennon gestured towards Rangers fans as he celebrated his team’s equaliser and has come under fire for his actions, with police now investigating after complains were made by Rangers fans. But Duffy – who last year was involved in a spat with Lennon during a Hibs-Morton game – said: “Whatever Neil did, he would have needed to be made of stone not to react – because of the abuse he will have been getting at Ibrox.” (The Sun)

Wilson: We must become a team

Defender Danny Wilson believes Rangers must play more like a team if they are to be a success this season. Speaking after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat by Hibs at Ibrox, Wilson said: “We need to become a team, we are still in the early phases of it.” (various)

Aberdeen squad ‘is best yet’

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds reckons the current Dons crop is the best yet since he arrived at the club. Reynolds, speaking after he netted in Aberdeen’s 2-1 win at Ross County at the weekend, claimed: “If you look at the starting XI, you would say it is very strong. Then you look at the bench and it takes it to the next level. This is probably the strongest squad in my time here.” (various)

Burke: Killie can stop rot

Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke insists the Rugby Park side will be able to stop the rot after three domestic defeats in a row. Kilmarnock lost 1-0 to Hearts on the back of a 5-0 League Cup defeat by Celtic and the ex-Rangers man said: “We will be together as a group. It won’t always be like this – we are going to win.” (The Sun)

Hearts winger Walker will be in contention for Rangers match

Interim Hearts boss Jon Daly insists Jamie Walker will be in contention for a start against Rangers next weekend despite the winger being linked with a move to the Ibrox club. Walker returned to the Jambos squad this weekend and Daly said: “He’s focused and has trained really well. We just need more of the same from him and he’ll be back in contention for the Rangers game.” (The Herald)