Rumour Mill: Celtic figures linked to ‘tax dodge’ | Dembele scores again | Kitchen starts for USA | Lustig injury

Former Celtic players and managers linked to ‘tax dodge’ scheme, Perry Kitchen starts for USA in friendly over New Zealand, and Celtic sweat on the fitness of Mikael Lustig after right back sustains injury playing for Sweden.

Celtic figures linked to ‘tax dodge’

Several former prominent Celtic employees, and club chief executive Peter Lawwell, have been linked to a £434 million tax dodge.

Neil Lennon, Martin O’Neill, Gary Caldwell and Momo Sylla all invested in film partnerships set up by media investment and advisory firm Ingenious, while several other ex-Celtic players were said to be involved in similar ventures.

These Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) schemes have been labelled as serious as tax avoidance by HMRC, who recently won a tribunal to reclaim millions of pounds owed. (Daily Record)

Moussa Dembele scores again

On-fire Celtic striker Moussa Dembele scored again for France under-21s in his second game for the young Les Bleus side.

Dembele capped off his debut last week with a terrific volley, and he added to that with France’s third in their 3-0 win over Northern Ireland last night. (Various)

• Arsenal are the latest big name club said to be tracking Moussa Dembele after the young Celtic striker’s excellent start to the campaign.

Strachan ‘feels sorry’ for players

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan said his concerns were for the players and the fans rather than himself after the Tartan Army’s 3-0 loss in Slovakia.

“At this moment in time the people I feel sorry for are the players, they put so much work in the last couple of games,” he said. “They are the ones I feel sorry for, they are the ones I am wondering ‘how do I protect them?’. (The Scotsman)

Lustig injured on international duty

Celtic face an anxious wait to find out the full extent of a knee injury suffered by Mikael Lustig on international duty with Sweden.

The player took a knock in the previous match with Luxembourg, and after feeling unable to take part in full training, pulled out of the qualifier with Bulgaria.

Celtic have a tough run of games coming up, hosting Motherwell and Borussia Monchengladbach before meeting Rangers in the Betfred Cup semi-final. (Daily Express)

Perry Kitchen starts for USA

Hearts captain Perry Kitchen earned his second start for the USA, his fifth cap overall, in their friendly match with New Zealand.

The 24-year-old enjoyed the loudest applause of any player prior to the match at the Robert F Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Washington, having played at DC United for four years.

He received a 6/10 rating from ESPN for his performance, who wrote: “Seemed unclear on where he should be in relation to Bradley and Kljestan during most of the first half. More than once won a recovery only to immediately turn the ball back over.” (ESPN)

Weiss can’t believe McKay doesn’t play

Former Rangers’ winger Vladimir Weiss expressed his surprise that Scotland boss Gordon Strachan didn’t start Barrie McKay against Slovakia last night.

The Slovak international missed the game following an incident with police that week, which saw him omitted from the squad, and he tweeted his bewilderment that McKay was not involved as Scotland were being thumped in Trnava.

He wrote: “Was watchin Rangers the other day and how can McKay not get in this team is amazing.” (HITC)

• Mark Warburton insists he’s happy for his Rangers stars to go on international duty, even if they are not selected. (Evening Times)

Martin remains confident

Russell Martin insists Scotland are still firmly in the race of a World Cup qualifying slot despite their damaging 3-0 defeat by Slovakia.

The Scots were looking to bounce back after Saturday’s draw at home to Lithuania but were stung by a Robert Mak double before Adam Nemec wrapped up a miserable night in Trvana when he headed home the third from a corner. (The Scotsman)

Strachan laments decision

Gordon Strachan has lamented the referee’s decision not to award his side a foul in the build up to Slovakia’s opening goal in Scotland’s 3-0 defeat.

Steven Fletcher looked to have been taken out by Adam Nemec as the striker tried to run on to a loose ball deep in Slovakia’s half. Robert Mak opened the scoring a few seconds later. (The Scotsman)

Celtic captain hails duo

Scott Brown has praised Scott Sinclair and James Forrest as two players who’ve had a massive impact on Celtic’s blistering start to the season.

Sinclair, signed from Aston Villa on the eve of the campaign, has netted seven goals in 13 games, while Forrest is keeping Man City loanee Patrick Roberts out of the first team. (Daily Mail)

Budge to help pick successor

Foundation of Hearts are already mapping out their fan ownership model for the next 50 years and more at Tynecastle. They want to oversee Heart of Midlothian Football Club forever more and successive planning is the key.

Hearts will be fan-owned, but not fan-run. That is very much the message from the supporters’ group. Ann Budge, the club’s current chairwoman, will have major input into her successor when she hands control to the Foundation. That should take place sometime in 2020. (Evening News)

Clark to sign further players

Kilmarnock boss Lee Clark says he may have to go back into the transfer market to ensure the Rugby Park side beat the drop - despite signing 17 players already since the summer.

Killie were dealt a major blow last week when it was announced playmaker Greg Kiltie was due to miss the remainder of the campaign with a hamstring complaint. (The National)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Scotland under-21s lose their final game of the campaign 2-0 in Macedonia. (The Scotsman)

• St Johnstone playmaker Danny Swanson is open to extending his deal at McDiarmid Park following a great start to the season. (Daily Record)

• Cammy Bell insists his Player of the Month award is about more than just his three penalty saves. (The Scotsman)

• Hearts stopper Jack Hamilton will trigger a new deal if he plays against Dundee this weekend. (Evening News)

• New Alloa boss Jim Goodwin insists he’s been planning for the move into management for a long time. (The Scotsman)

