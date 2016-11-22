Rumour Mill: Celtic fear Aberdeen more than Rangers | Hearts boss slams ‘leg-breaker’ tackle | Celtic job made Deila ill

Why Aberdeen are Celtic’s toughest opponents, the tackle that left Robbie Neilson seething and how Ronny Deila got palpitations at Parkhead

Celtic fear Dons more than Rangers, says Logan

Aberdeen defender Shay Logan claims Celtic worry more about facing the Dons than they do about any other team, including Rangers. Logan reckons playing Aberdeen at Hampden on Sunday is the toughest game Celtic could have had in the Betfred Cup final. (Various)

Neilson claims Crawford tackle could have broken Walker’s leg

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson was left furious after Hamilton’s Ali Crawford’s tackle on Jamie Walker in last night’s 3-3 draw at New Douglas Park. Neilson claims the tackle could have broken the Hearts man’s leg (Various)

Celtic can beat Barcelona, says Miku

Former Celtic striker Miku helped the Parkhead side beat Barcelona in the Champions League back in 2012 and the Venezuelan believes they can do it again tomorrow. (Herald)

We can do it, insists Dembele

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele believes his side can defy odds of 10/1 tomorrow and get a result against the Catalan giants. “We need to be relaxed and have pride in the shirt we’re wearing,” said the France U21 international. (Express)

Celtic job gave me palpitations

Ronny Deila has revealed that the Celtic job left him unwell. The Norwegian says he suffered from palpitations, insomnia and headaches. Deila says the job took away his sense of freedom and gave him ‘social anxiety’. (Various)

Justin Bieber trains with Barca

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber trained with Barcelona ahead of their match with Celtic then posed for pictures with Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. (The Scotsman)

Forrester can fly at Rangers

Ex-Hibs captain Rob Jones has tipped Harry Forrester to hit a rich vein of form at Rangers after he bagged the winner against Dundee at the weekend. Jones played with and managed Forrester at Doncaster. (Daily Record)

Bilel Mohsni freed after one game

Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel have released former Rangers defender Bilel Mohsni after just one match following a contract dispute. Mohsni refused to train with the club. (The Sun)

St Johnstone striker aimed gesture at his dad

St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean has hit back at Sportscene pundits Michael Stewart and Steven Thompson after they highlighted the “get-it-up-you” gesture he made following his goal against Ross County at the weekend. MacLean said the gesture was aimed at his dad, not fans, and he does not expect to be pulled up by the SFA compliance officer. (The Sun)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Ex-Hibs boss Colin Calderwood is Aston Villa’s new assistant manager. (Various)

• Steven Gerrard has rejected MK Dons, opening the door for a return to Liverpool. (Mirror)

• Carl Tremarco is in talks with Inverness Caley Thistle over a contract extension. (Express)

• Aberdeen are to appeal James Maddison’s booking for diving. (Various)

• Alex Neil’s future at Norwich will be decided this week. (The Sun)

• Rotherham are tracking St Johnstone top scorer Danny Swanson. (The Sun)

