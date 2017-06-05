Rumour Mill: Celtic eye ‘Iranian Ibra’ | Herrera jets in for Rangers

Celtic appear to have their replacement for Moussa Dembele lined up if the Frenchman leaves this summer, while Rangers are on the brink of landing a Mexican striker ...

Celtic eye ‘Iranian Ibrahimovic’

Celtic are set to move for Rostov striker Sardar Azmoun if Moussa Dembele leaves the club during the summer. AC Milan were the latest team to be credited with an interest in Dembele over the weekend and if the in-demand Frenchman does leave, Brendan Rodgers may swoop for Azmoun, who is 22 years old and has been dubbed the ‘Iranian Ibrahimovic’ in his homeland. (The Sun)

Herrera jets in for Rangers deal

Mexican striker Eduardo Herrera has arrived in Glasgow to seal at £1.5million move to Rangers from Pumas. The 28-year-old is expected to complete a medical alongside fellow new signings Dalcio and Fabio Cardoso. (various)

Roberts closing in on permanent Celtic deal

Patrick Roberts is edging closer to becoming a Celtic player on a permanent basis. The England Under-21 starlet has been on loan from Manchester City for the past two seasons, but Pep Guardiola is happy to sanction a definitive transfer to Glasgow. However, with Celtic only prepared to pay £5m, the price could become a stumbling block. (Daily Mirror)

Celtic hope to finalise Hayes deal

Celtic are hopeful of concluding a deal for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes in the next 48 hours. The Irishman is set to hold talks with Parkhead chiefs later today, with the Glasgow club prepared to pay £1.2m for his services. One potential snag in the transfer is whether Ryan Christie will accept a move from Celtic to Aberdeen, while Cardiff and Birmingham are also keen to hijack the move at the last minute. (Daily Record)

Lennon wants to bolster Hibs midfield

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon is keen on adding a goalscoring midfielder to his squad. The Hibees have become reliant on Jason Cummings and Lennon hopes to spread the goals around his team more. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Naismith kills off Rangers talk

Scotland striker Steven Naismith is intent on making his mark at Norwich City and shrugged off any lingering speculation linking him with a move to Rangers. Naismith said: “It’s a clean slate for everyone so hopefully I can impress the new manager and try to be in his plans. I’m going back excited hoping to learn from the new boss. I’ve not even thought of Rangers. I’ll think about that if it was ever an option or it ever came up, but I’m not thinking about that at the moment.” (various)