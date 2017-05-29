Rumour Mill: Celtic eye Hayes | Rangers want Benfica duo

Jonny Hayes could be reunited with Brendan Rodgers, Rangers are linked with Portuguese duo and Dundee United count cost of play-off defeat ...

Celtic eye up Hayes

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is set to make a move for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes. The Irishman, who played for Rodgers at Reading in 2004, scored for the Dons against Celtic in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final and has caught the attention of the Parkhead boss with a series of good performances this season. Birmingham manager Harry Redknapp was also at Hampden on Saturday and it is believed he was casting his eye over Hayes. (various)

Rangers want Benfica duo

Pedro Caixinha’s attempts to strengthen his Rangers squad for next season are gathering pace as he lines up a move for Benfica duo Daniel Candeias and Dalcio. Candeias is a 29-year-old winger who has previously worked with Caixinha, while Dalcio, 21, has mainly starred for Benfica’s B team this season. (The Sun)

Rangers ‘won’t get Motherwell duo on cheap’

Motherwell CEO Alan Burrows has fired a warning to Rangers that they won’t get Ben Heneghan and Louis Moult on the cheap. Both players are wanted by the Ibrox club, but Burrows stated: “We sell a vision to players when they come here. We tell them and want them to know that it’s a partnership between them and the club. For that to work properly though, is to make sure we get true value for our players. We will not, and I say this categorically, have our pants pulled down by any club looking to try and get a player on the cheap here.” (The Herald)

Gers in talks with Dorrans

Rangers have opened talks with Scotland international midfielder Graham Dorrans. The 30-year-old is leaving Norwich and is understood to be open to a move north of the border. (Daily Record)

Tierney in Scotland-England sweat

Celtic defender Kiernan Tierney will find out in the next 72 hours if he will be available for Scotland’s clash with England on June 10. The left-back was forced out of the Scottish Cup final on Saturday with a dislocated jaw and dental damage after being hit by an elbow from Jayden Stockley and now faces an anxious wait to see if a specialist will give him the all-clear to play. Tierney may wear a gumshield if he is declared fit to play. (The Sun)

McInnes: I’ll only leave Aberdeen for something special

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has reassures the Dons faithful that he will only leave Pittodrie for “something special”. McInnes has been linked with the vacant manager’s job at Sunderland, but in the wake of the Scottish Cup final defeat, he said: “I’ve said it often enough, I love working here. I think it’s a brilliant club. I feel at home here. It would take something special for me to want to leave.” (various)

Dillon apologises for spat with fans

Disconsolate Dundee United defender Sean Dillon has apologised for an angry exchange with his own supporters after the Terrors lost the Premiership play-off final to Hamilton yesterday. The long-serving Irishman said: “It was a guy or a couple of guys and the way I took it was that they were saying that it didn’t mean much to us or me. I shouldn’t have reacted and I apologise to anyone I might have offended and upset – but emotions are high”. (various)

McKinnon knows he faces uncertain summer

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon has admitted he faces a summer of upheaval and uncertainty after the Tannadice side’s play-off defeat. “We got again in the summer,” he said. “I’ll sit down with the chairman and take it from there. We will take stock and not make any rash decisions. What does it mean for the club? I’ll talk to the powers-that-be and we’ll see.” (The Herald)

Imrie will continue to prove Accies critics wrong

Hamilton hero Dougie Imrie has vowed to keep proving Accies’ critics wrong after they guaranteed their Premiership status. “People keep saying we’re going to get relegated, but we keep proving them wrong, although I’m sure people will tip us again next year,” he said. (various)

Nicholson jets out to America

Hearts winger Sam Nicholson has moved a step closer to a deal with MLS side Minnesota United. The 22-year-old was due to fly out to the States today to look round the club’s stadium and training facility as he weighs up a move away from British football. (The Sun)