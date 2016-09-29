Rumour Mill: Celtic earned EPL ‘respect’ | Guardiola: City should have won | Cup final verdict ‘the wrong message’

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic earned the respect of English football after last night’s draw with Manchester City, Pep Guardiola insists his players did more than enough to win the game, and the Scottish Police Federation has stated their displeasure with the SFA’s decision to dismiss charges against Hibs and Rangers.

Celtic earned English respect

Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic earned the respect of the English Premier League following last night’s 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s charges have laid waste to every opponent they’ve met in the EPL so far this season, but they couldn’t take three points from a thrilling Champions League contest at Celtic Park. (Daily Mail)

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Police union react to Cup Final verdict

Dismissing the case against both Hibs and Rangers following the disorder at the end of the Scottish Cup final sends out the wrong message to the public, according to a leading Scottish police union.

Both clubs were let off without charge by the SFA following a preliminary hearing. It was an act Calum Steele of the Scottish Police Federation described as “very, very strange”. (The Herald)

Man City be will happy with draw - Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic laid down a marker of their true Champions League potential with their performance in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester City. The Scottish champions bounced back from their 7-0 drubbing in Barcelona two weeks earlier to lift themselves off the bottom of Group C by taking a potentially priceless point against the English Premier League leaders.

He said: “I’m sure Pep will recognise it was a difficult night for them. They will be happy with the point.” (The Scotsman)

Guardiola: City definitely should have won

Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City side “definitely” should have taken all three points from a pulsating encounter at Parkhead.

The EPL leaders lost ground in their race with Barcelona to finish top of the Champions League group following the 3-3 draw. (BT Sport)

Alan Stubbs questions Scott Allan’s attitude

Rotherham boss Alan Stubbs has called on midfielder Scott Allan to show the right sort of character to force his way back into the first-team.

Stubbs took Allan on loan from Celtic, but omitted the playmaker, who also worked under him at Hibs, from Rotherham’s squad for the last two games. Stubbs made it clear he would demand “100 per cent commitment” from his players. (Daily Mail)

Craig Gordon hails ‘special moment’

Craig Gordon enjoyed a ‘special moment’ as the Scottish international played Champions League football for the first time in his career - and he’s desperate to hold on to the Celtic No.1 spot so he can experience it more often.

Gordon lost his place in the starting XI to summer signing Dorus de Vries earlier this season, but he was handed back the gloves for the visit of Manchester City and impressed with a number of solid saves. (BBC)

Rodgers praises ‘bully’ Dembele

Brendan Rodgers has hailed the performance of two-goal hero Moussa Dembele, who he insists “bullied” the Manchester City defenders from start to finish.

The striker netted within two minutes of both halves to twice put Celtic in front, though the hosts would eventually have to settle for a point. (Various)

Hibs cup win ‘moment of the year’

Hibs lifting the Scottish Cup for the first time in 114 years was named as Scotland’s sporting ‘moment of the year’. The honour was announced last night by Team Scotland for their annual Scottish Sports Awards. (Evening News)

Gordon Strachan tight-lipped on England chaos

Gordon Strachan was in cagey mood at Hampden yesterday. He said he doesn’t know how England’s enforced change of management will impact on Scotland ‘s World Cup qualifying group and he was not interested in hazarding a guess, claiming he would rather watch The Chase than spend any more time sitting through one “talking head” after another offering an opinion on the Sam Allardyce fall-out. (The Scotsman)

Andy Walker criticises Mark Warburton

Sky Sports pundit Andy Walker has criticised Rangers boss Mark Warburton for his “absurd” comments in the aftermath of Rangers’ draw with Aberdeen.

The ex-Celtic striker took exception to Warburton’s insistence that Rangers “dominated” the game. (Sky Sports)

Hamilton form vindicates Robbie Neilson

Jack Hamilton’s giant goalkeeping gloves have seized two priceless opportunities in the last four months: he is becoming an established member of the Scotland squad and is now the undisputed first-choice for Hearts. For Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson, Hamilton’s response in both roles vindicates the decisions to make him the club’s No 1 and promote him from Scotland Under-21s to the senior squad. (The Scotsman)

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY