Rumour Mill: Celtic could have scored six | Campaign to move Old Firm fixture | Joey Barton set to exit Rangers?

Brendan Rodgers aims to secure European football beyond Christmas, campaign launched to move date of the Old Firm clash and the Joey Barton saga rolls on. All this and more in today’s Rumour Mill.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Brendan Rodgers reveals Champions League target

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that his aim is to secure European football for Celtic after Christmas. Despite being in a group with two of the favourites for the competition, the Celtic manager is targeting four points from the Monchengladbach double-header. (Daily Mail)

Barton future in doubt with Rangers

Campaign to move Old Firm match

A campaign has been launched to move the date for the Hogmanay Old Firm game by a series of businesses and pubs. The Bells not Brawls campaign is aimed at persuading Justice Secretary Michael Matheson to veto the timing of the fixture. Police and the SPFL have refused to move the game, despite fears that it will lead to trouble. (Daily Record)

Joey Barton’s future at Rangers looks less certain as his suspension has rolled on for another week. Barton, has missed multiple fixtures for Rangers following an initial ban after an alleged training-ground altercation with Andy Halliday and argument with manager Mark Warburton in the aftermath of the 5-1 thrashing by Celtic last month. With Barton delaying a meeting with Rangers, time could be running out for the controversial midfielder. (Various)

Weir praises travelling support

Rangers assistant manager has taken to social media to praise the travelling away support after their 1-0 win in Inverness on Friday. Weird tweeted “Big thanks to the 3500 supporters who made the long journey to watch us tonight... never taken for granted” (Various)

Celtic could have scored six

Brendan Rodgers has stated that his side could have scored six goals against Motherwell in their 2-0 victory yesterday at Celtic Park. Scott Sinclair put the Hoops in the lead in the 18th minute, before Moussa Dembele doubled the advantage from the penalty spot, however, Rodgers believes his side must be more clinical.

Relief following clean sheet for Clark

Lee Clark has praised his side and spoken of his relief after keeping a clean sheet, Kilmarnock had conceded ten goals in two games but picked up their first clean sheet of the season in a 1-0 win over St Johnstone. (Various)

Hearts Jamie Walker eyes Scotland call up

Jamie Walker is seeking a role in the National side after team mates Calum Paterson and Jack Hamilton broke through into the squad, Walker is keen to join them after playing at every stage of the Scottish side from under-15s to undr-21s. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hayes pleased at chances created

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes has expressed delight at the number of clear cut chances created by Aberdeen in the last few matches. He also praised the manager for allowing players to be more expressive and find the role that suits them. Aberdeen won 4-0 at home to Ross County,

Warburton saw quality of side from day one

Rangers manager, Mark Warburton, saw the quality throughout the side from the first day he was in charge. The manager was referring to Barrie McKay who stood out for Warburton within the first half hour of training.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY