Rumour Mill: Celtic could be UK’s biggest club | Hearts to hire new management duo | Celtic want Rhodes

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell believes the club would be the biggest in Britain if they played in the English Premier League, Hearts are set to hire Ian Cathro and Austin MacPhee as their new management duo, and Celtic are interested in Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes.

Celtic could be UK’s biggest club

Celtic chief Peter Lawwell insists the Parkhead side could be the biggest club in Britain if they didn’t have the “barriers” from playing in Scotland.

Lawwell pointed to the club’s “fundamentals” as proof, but feels they are being held back by the lack of TV revenue compared with other top leagues around Europe. (The Herald)

Hearts to hire new management duo

Hearts are set to name Ian Cathro as their new head coach - with Austin MacPhee likely to join as assistant manager.

Cathro will make the switch from Newcastle, where he is No.2 to Rafa Benitez, after the north east club gave their blessing for the 30-year-old to talk to Hearts.

MacPhee is set to snub the SFA, who were looking for the Northern Ireland assistant boss to be their new performance director. It’s understood he’ll continue to be No.2 to Michael O’Neill, which he’ll combine with his duties at Hearts. (The Scotsman)

Celtic want Rhodes

Celtic are among eight clubs chasing Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes.

The Scottish international joined in a £9million move in January but has struggled for playing time since the club won promotion to the top flight.

Middlesbrough have confirmed the player can leave if the right offer is there. (Daily Mail)

RB Leipzig join Dembele hunt

RB Leipzig are the latest club to be credited with an interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

The Bundesliga leaders believe they can tempt Dembele away from the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool by offering the 20-year-old the chance of regular first-team football. (Daily Mail)

Neilson won’t raid Hearts

Robbie Neilson today revealed that he left Hearts to pursue his dream of one day managing in England’s Premier League. However, he reassured the Tynecastle support that he won’t return to pluck their best players because MK Dons can’t afford them.

Neilson believes it would take bids of £1-2m to get the likes of Arnaud Djoum, Bjorn Johnsen, Jamie Walker and John Souttar down south, but insists MK Dons are not in that market. (Evening News)

Celtic and Rangers attend European future talks

Representatives of Celtic and Rangers attended a meeting with some of Europe’s biggest clubs to discuss the future of tournament football on the continent.

The possibility of an Atlantic league was discussed and plans could progress if Uefa goes ahead with proposals to make it more difficult for sides from smaller nations to make the Champions League. (Daily Express)

Michael O’Halloran: Win was for the fans

Rangers winger Michael O’Halloran insists the club’s win over Aberdeen was for the fans after the disappointing loss against Hearts last midweek.

O’Halloran knows the Ibrox club now have to show the required consistency to break away from the pack of teams fighting out for second place. (The Scotsman)

City to take frustrations out on Celtic

Manchester City will take their Premier League frustrations out on Celtic in the Champions League, according to winger Jesus Navas.

City had a 100 per cent record before their first meeting with Celtic, which they drew 3-3. Since then, they’ve won only three of their eight Premier League matches, including Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Chelsea. (Daily Record)

Rodgers puts SPFL in better light

Brendan Rodgers has been hailed for restoring some gloss to Scottish football’s tarnished reputation in the eyes of English observers ahead of Celtic’s final Champions League fixture of the season against Manchester City tomorrow night.

Former City and Scotland striker Paul Dickov, a boyhood Celtic supporter, says the 3-3 draw between the teams at Parkhead in September “raised a few eyebrows” in the Premier League, where the opinion of Scottish football has rarely been so low. (The Scotsman)

