Rumour Mill: Celtic closer to Solanke deal | Rangers target says goodbye | Aberdeen chase Maloney

Celtic have been given a boost in their attempts to sign Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke, Rangers target Rashid Sumaila has said his goodbyes, and Aberdeen are set to offer a pre-contract to Scottish international Shaun Maloney.

Dominic Solanke is a target of Celtic. Picture: Getty

Celtic closer to Solanke

Celtic have received a big boost in their pursuit of Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke after it emerged the 19-year-old has turned down a new contract offer and is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Celtic could snap up the youngster for as little as £400,000, just a fraction of what it would cost an English Premier League side due to cross-border rules regarding out of contract players. Liverpool remain favourites to bring the Englishman to Anfield, though Jurgen Klopp is interested in other targets. (Daily Record)

Rangers target says goodbye

Rangers target Rashid Sumaila has said his goodbyes to current club Al Gharafa. The 24-year-old, who played under Pedro Caixinha in Qatar, is top of the Ibrox boss’ wishlist as he looks to improve his first-team squad. The Ghanian has been on loan at Al Gharafa from Kuwait side Qadsia SC. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen to offer Maloney deal

Shaun Maloney has emerged as a target for Aberdeen. The Pittodrie club are set to be considering a pre-contract offer for the 34-year-old, who’ll see his current deal with Hull City expire in the summer. The veteran has struggled for playing time this season and is expected to leave the KCOM Stadium. It has also been revealed that the Dons had a January offer for Maloney rejected by the EPL side. (Scottish Sun)

Sinclair to reject offers

Scott Sinclair has reassured Celtic fans that he is unlikely to leave the Parkhead club this summer in order to return to the English Premier League. The PFA Scotland Players’ Player of the Year doesn’t want to find himself in a similar situation to the one he endured at Aston Villa, where he struggled for playing time on a poor side. The 28-year-old insists he’s happy at Celtic and sees no reason to leave. (The Scotsman)

Djoum: Players behind Cathro

Arnaud Djoum insists Hearts players are all “100 per cent” behind Ian Cathro after another testing afternoon for the young coach against Aberdeen on Sunday. The 30-year-old returned to the pitch afterwards, to “front up” as he later described it, following the 2-1 defeat, though few fans remained to greet the players, who wanted to applaud supporters after the club’s last home game in what has become a trying season. But Cathro was met by jeers as he attempted to reassure those supporters still in the ground that things will get better. (The Scotsman)

Hateley slams Warburton over recruitment

Mark Hateley has slammed former Rangers boss Mark Warburton over the state of the squad inherited by current manager Pedro Caixinha. Former Ibrox striker Hateley also said the scale of the rebuilding job now faced by the Portuguese was unprecedented. The scattergun signing policy of Warburton and his chief scout, Frank McParland was blamed by Hateley for the poor squad. (The Scotsman)

Hibs in strong selling position

Neil Lennon knows it is inevitable Hibs might get an offer they can’t refuse but insisted the Easter Road club’s return to the Premiership will make it harder for others to lure away prize assets such as Jason Cummings and John McGinn. There’s been plenty of speculation regarding the future of both Cummings, Hibs’ top scorer in each of the past three seasons, and Scotland midfielder McGinn, the Championship’s player of the year. (Evening News)

