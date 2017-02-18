Rumour Mill: Celtic chase EPL striker | James McFadden blasts Aberdeen fans | Rangers target Leeds manager Gary Monk

CELTIC are in the chase for Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke; James McFadden blasts Dons fans for their treatment of Aberdeen legend Mark McGhee; Rangers have targeted Leeds manager Gary Monk and more in Saturday’s rumour Mill

Celtic are in the chase for Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke

Several top clubs are in the chase for Chelsea Starlet Dominic Solanke after he failed to reach an agreement on a new contract with Chelsea.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was hoping to lure the 19-year-old to Scotland in a similar deal to current star Moussa Dembele, to bolster his attacking options and secure a future star for the team.

However, the ex-Liverpool manager is reportedly set to lose Solanke to his former club, as the player is said to be keen on joining Jurgen Kloppe’s side. (The Sun)

James McFadden blasts Dons fans for their treatment of Aberdeen legend Mark McGhee

James McFadden has branded Aberdeen supporters’ treatment of Mark McGhee a “disgrace” after the Motherwell manager was sent to the stands on Wednesday night.

McFadden said: “He should absolutely demand more respect from the fans up there.

“Their fans had been on his case the whole game and, when you consider how much he did for them as a player, it’s a disgrace that he’s treated the way he is by them.” (The National)

Rangers have targeted Leeds manager Gary Monk

Rangers have been linked with a shock move to bring Leeds United manager Garry Monk to Scotland.

The former Swansea City boss has guided Leeds to fifth place in the Championship table this season and this attracted the interest of the Glasgow club.

When asked, Monk told a press conference. “I don’t comment on speculation.” (The Express)

Rangers deserve a ‘stellar’ name in the manager’s role, says Graeme Murty

Caretaker boss Graeme Murty says Rangers deserve a “stellar” name as the club’s new manager.

Murty will take charge for a second game when the Ibrox side travel to take on Dundee tomorrow but is under no illusion that he is not qualified for the full-time role.

Murty said: “If you don’t covet the Rangers job then have a think about what it is and realise the opportunity that is there to put this club back at the top of Scottish football and I’ve no doubt that is what is going to happen.” (The Scotsman)

Rangers striker Kenny Miller puts contract talks on hold

Veteran forward Kenny Miller has admitted his own future is well down the club’s list of priorities, so he’s put any talk of a new contract on the back burner as he concentrates on scoring for Rangers.

Miller said: “My contract has been put on the back burner at the moment. The club have got bigger things to sort out at the moment.” (Daily Record)

NEWS IN BRIEF:

• St Johnstone Tommy Wright has become one of the front runners for the Rangers job. (Evening Telegraph)

• Caretaker manager Graeme Murty set to go with a 4-3-3 today as Barrie McKay is dropped to the bench for Harry Forrester. (Various)

• Celtic forward Nadir Ciftci has signed for Polish side Pogon Szczecin until the end of June. (Various)

