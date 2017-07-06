Rumour Mill: Celtic chase Chelsea midfielder | Aberdeen to lose out on Maloney & May | Graham Dorrans undergoes medical

Celtic have joined the battle for Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic, Aberdeen are set to lose out on signing targets Shaun Maloney and Stevie May, and Graham Dorrans arrives in Glasgow to sign for Rangers.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Celtic chase Chelsea midfielder

Celtic are trying to hijack Galatasaray’s attempt to sign Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic, according to reports in Turkey. Brendan Rodgers is keen on the 22-year-old who spent time last season on loan at AC Milan. The player’s agent has revealed that Real Betis is another club looking to sign the Croatian international, while Leeds United are also said to be interested. (Sporx)

Aberdeen to lose out on Maloney and May

Aberdeen could suffer the double blow of losing out on signing both Shaun Maloney and Stevie May. Ex-Celtic star Maloney agreed to join Derek McInnes’ side, but it’s since been revealed that the player needs a hernia operation and Hull City are happy to welcome him back to the KCOM Stadium. May, meanwhile, is set to be granted a reprieve by new Preston boss Alex Neil. (Press and Journal)

BTC latest

Many more companies operating tax avoidance schemes will be targeted by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs after it won a long-running legal battle over payments made to players and staff at Rangers Football Club. The so-called “big tax case” came to a conclusion yesterday as five Supreme Court judges unanimously dismissed an appeal by BDO, the liquidators of oldco Rangers, bringing to an end a seven-year legal dispute that involved the club’s use of Employee Benefit Trusts (EBTs). (The Scotsman)

• Celtic Football Club have released a statement calling for the Scottish football authorities to review the use of Employee Benefit Trusts (EBTs) by Rangers after the final Big Tax Case verdict. (The Scotsman)

• The Scottish FA has moved to repel the clamour for Rangers to be stripped of past glories amid a call by Celtic for the game’s rulers to review the Ibrox club’s tax affairs in the last decade. (The Scotsman)

• Former Rangers chairman Sir David Murray has released a statement expressing his disappointment with the final verdict. (The Scotsman)

Invincible Celtic ‘carries no clout’

Talksport presenter Jason Cundy has once again slammed Scottish football - and insists Celtic’s unbeaten season “carries no clout”. Cunday said football “had left Scotland behind” in the wake of Rangers’ 2-0 defeat in Luxembourg to Progres Niederkorn. (Talksport)

READ MORE - Comment: Pedro Caixinha’s slogans as empty as his diary

Dorrans arrives

Graham Dorrans has arrived in Glasgow to complete his medical ahead of a £1.5million transfer to Rangers. The 30-year-old should finalise his move later in the day if there are no unexpected set-backs. (Various)

McKay ‘surplus to requirements’

Barrie McKay has said in a goodbye message to Rangers fans that he was told he was “surplus to requirements” at Ibrox. The 22-year-old winger completed his move to Nottingham Forest yesterday, signing a four-year deal. (Twitter)

READ MORE - Six of the worst early European exits suffered by Rangers

Tierney the solution

Brendan Rodgers believes Kieran Tierney is the answer to Scotland’s problems at centre-back. The national team has struggled to find top class talent at the heart of the defence, but Rodgers believes the Celtic youngster can easily excel in the role even though it’s not his natural position. (Daily Record)

Desmond: Celtic won’t sell

Dermot Desmond has reiterated the club’s stance that Celtic will not sell any players until after their Champions League qualification campaign has been completed. The Parkhead supremo admits it’s likely some players will leave in the summer window, though the club will be ready to replace any talent that exits. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - 12 men fined for attacking son of Celtic legend Henrik Larsson

Cathro looking to strengthen

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro confirmed today he is actively looking to strengthen his midfield after Perry Kitchen completed his move to Danish Superliga side Randers FC. The former club captain’s departure on a two-year contract leaves Don Cowie, Malaury Martin and Prince Buaben as the senior central midfield players at Tynecastle. (Edinburgh News)

ICT won’t sell Draper on the cheap

Inverness Caley Thistle boss John Robertson has told rivals Ross County to make a serious offer if they want to sign Ross Draper. Jim McIntyre tabled a bid of £80,000 to sign the experienced midfielder, though this was rejected by recently-relegated Inverness. (Press and Journal)

• Caley Thistle yesterday announced the signing of Collin Seedorf - newphew of Dutch legend Clarence - on a two-year contract. (Press and Journal)

Loy jumped at chance to rejoin Falkik

Rory Loy has expressed his ‘delight’ after rejoining Falkirk following a couple of frustrating years at Dundee. The 29-year-old striker was allowed to leave Dens Park via mutual consent and quickly took the opportunity to return to the club where he netted 34 goals over two seasons. (Dundee Telegraph)

READ MORE - TV dates and times for opening fixtures of season announced

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor has joined Northampton Town on a three-year deal. (Various)

• Ade Azeez has signed for Cambridge United after Partick Thistle accepted an undisclosed fee for the striker. (Evening Times)

• Dundee have completed the signing of ex-Partick Thistle centre-back Jack Hendry. (BBC)

• Former Leicester City defender Cedric Kipre has joined Motherwell on a one-year deal. (Daily Record)