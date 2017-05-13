Rumour Mill: Celtic boss wants 100 goals next | Six leave Hibs | Miller calls on Rangers to copy Bhoys blueprint

Celtic maintained their march towards an unprecedented undefeated campaign in domestic football as they reached the 100-point mark in the Scottish Premiership, Grant Holt to depart Hibs and Rangers star Kenny Miller believes his side can transform if the follow Celtic template.

Brendan Rodgers: Bhoys have hit 100 points, now I want 100 goals

Celtic's Kieran Tierney and Leigh Griffiths lead the celebrations at the final whistle in Aberdeen. Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire.

Brendan Rodgers hailed Celtic for reaching 100 points — and urged them to get a century of goals next. The Hoops are now on 99 goals, and delighted boss Rodgers said: “We wanted to get to 100 points tonight, and we also wanted to get to 100 goals. To get to 100 points is an incredible achievement.” (The Sun)

Six leave Hibs

Grant Holt is the big name departure from Hibs after it was announced the Englishman is one of six players to be released by the club. He joins Scott Gallacher, Brian McLean, Alex Harris, Chris Humphrey and Jamie Insall in exiting the club. (The Scotsman)

Kenny Miller calls on Rangers to copy Celtic’s template

Kenny Miller believes Rangers can take a leaf out of Celtic’s book and effect a significant and successful transformation of their team in just one summer. (The Scotsman)

Scottish starlet Ryan Gauld set to be moved on by Sporting Ryan Gauld is set to be shown the door by Sporting Clube de Portugal - with the Portuguese club seeking to recoup their outlay on the former Dundee United ace. Sporting paid the Arabs £3million for Gauld in 2014 after the midfielder had earned comparisons to Lionel Messi. But the 21-year-old has struggled to find his best form in Portugal. (The Scotsman)

‘How far they’ve fallen’ – Chris Sutton mocks Rangers’ “embarrassing” win celebration

Former Celtic ace Chris Sutton has mocked Rangers for the “embarrassing” way in which they celebrated their win against Partick Thistle last Sunday. Players and members of staff celebrated the goal in wild fashion as the Gers recorded all three points in a dramatic way. However, Sutton wasn’t too pleased with how Rangers celebrated as he stated what they will do against Hearts on Saturday afternoon.

“I have heard, they are getting a big band in if they win [today],” said Sutton as posted on BT Sport.

“They won the Champions League. Doesn’t it show how far they have fallen? A little bit embarrassing.” (Football Insider)

Alex Smith wants Shaun Maloney at Pittodrie

Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith thinks Shaun Maloney is the perfect signing for the Dons. Smith, 77, coached Maloney while in charge of Scotland Under-21s and said the 34-year-old striker has “the qualities Aberdeen need to take them up another level.” (The Sun)

Dons are hoping for Dutch delight

Aberdeen will clinch a bye into the Europa League second qualifying round tomorrow if Feyenoord secure the Dutch title tomorrow. (Various)

Injured Niko Kranjcar determined to shine at Gers despite exit rumours

Niko Kranjcar insists he is 100 per cent behind Pedro Caixinha’s Rangers revolution and will play a massive role for the club next season.

The Croat, who has missed most of his first term at Ibrox with a cruciate knee ligament injury, is being heavily tipped by bookies to hook up with Harry Redknapp at Birmingham for the fourth time in his career. (Daily Record)

Neil McCann says leaving Sky Sports for full-time management would be ‘big decision’

With a couple of wins from the first two outings in this five-game spell in charge at Dundee, interim boss Neil McCann is not even halfway to reaching his target of five victories. However, three points this afternoon on an emotional homecoming for McCann against Ross County will, providing there’s a winner in the Hamilton Accies v Motherwell clash, secure the Dens Park club’s safety.

But even then McCann says he isn’t ready, contrary to some reports, to commit his long-term future to Dundee. The temporary manager admits it would be a “big decision” to leave Sky Sports, where he remains under contract. (The Scotsman)

Malaury Martin determined to show he is worth Hearts deal

Malaury Martin freely admits the start he has made to his Hearts career has been nowhere near good enough. However, the French midfielder is adamant he has the strength of character to overcome his early struggles and justify the club’s decision to hand him a three-and-a-half year deal in January. (Evening News)

Hearts full-backs must past fitness tests for Ibrox

Hearts full-backs Andraz Struna and Lennard Sowah are injury doubts for this afternoon’s league match with Rangers at Ibrox. (Evening News)

Jackie McNamara delivers fierce defence of his record and seems set for a return to the dugout

Jackie McNamara’s critics link him with Dundee United’s demise and he was York City gaffer when they tumbled into the National League but McNamara is ready for a return to management. (Daily Record)

IN BRIEF

-Dumbarton, Ayr and Clyde chase released Queen of the South defender Chris Higgins.

-Dumbarton gaffer Stephen Aitken has now cleared out 11 players as four more get the axe.

