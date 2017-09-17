Rumour Mill: Celtic and Rangers eye Lewis Morgan | Lennon blasts Hibs | Celtic looked at Joe Lewis

Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head in fight for Lewis Morgan; Neil Lennon blasts Hibs players after Motherwell draw; Celtic had targeted Dons keeper Joe Lewis last season; plus more news and gossip in Sunday’s Rumour Mill

Celtic to challenge Rangers for Lewis Morgan

Swansea has already thrown its hat in the ring to sign St Mirren midfielder Lewis Morgan in January but the club may have stiff opposition from both Rangers and Celtic.

The 20-year-old is out of a contract with the Saints at the end of the season, who has already rejected a £200,000 bid from Burton Albion in the summer.

Celtic will go head-to-head with Pedro Caixinha’s Rangers to secure his signature in the next transfer window. (Daily Mail)

Neil Lennon criticises players after Motherwell draw

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has blasted his team in the wake of their 2-2 draw against Motherwell.

Lennon has never shied away from criticism of his players when he felt it was deserved and he certainly didn’t hold back on Saturday.

“If the players don’t like what I am saying publicly I do not care,” he said. “We gave them all the warnings, we told them at half-time, and if they are not big enough to take responsibility on the pitch then I’ll have to change it, and I will.” (Scotland on Sunday)

Celtic looked at Joe Lewis last season

Ex-Celtic midfielder Kris Commons has disclosed that there were whispers around Celtic Park that the club had their eye on Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis last season.

Former England Under-21 International signed a new contract in the summer transfer window to stay with Aberdeen until 2020.

Commons reckons it won’t be the last time Celtic, or any other club north or south of the border, will give up trying to sign Lewis. (Scottish Sun)

Caixinha needs only two days’ prep for Celtic

Rangers chief Pedro Caixinha has said he only needs two days to prepare for the first derby of the season at Ibrox next weekend.

Despite being five points adrift of league leaders Celtic, Caixinha insisted he won’t be giving the Hoops any special attention. He also admitted he was too busy watching Sporting Lisbon to see Celtic’s drubbing by PSG because he didn’t think he could learn anything from it. (Sunday Mail)

Leigh Griffiths plans Ibrox celebration

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths plans to turn up the heat at the next Old Firm clash by suggesting he will bring back his scarf celebration.

The move earned Griffiths a one-match European ban for ‘provoking’ supporters after making a similar gesture in Belfast after defeating Linfield. He has done similar at Tynecastle and Ibrox in the past.

He is rumoured to be planning to do so again against Rangers next weekend. (Scotland on Sunday)