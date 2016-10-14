Rumour Mill: Celtic and Rangers could quit SPFL | Warburton planning for January | Dembele going nowhere

Celtic and Rangers could quit the SPFL in favour of joining a newly formed Atlantic League, Mark Warburton is looking ahead to January and potential loan signings from England, and Brendan Rodgers insists Moussa Dembele is staying at Celtic Park.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Celtic and Rangers could quit SPFL

Celtic and Rangers could quit the SPFL to join a newly formed Atlantic League after an FC Copenhagen director revealed talks had already taken place.

Parkhead chief Peter Lawwell contacted clubs from around Europe earlier this year about forming a new super league, while discussions are said to have progressed since plans to make the Champions League more of a closed shop became public.

The new league is thought to contain 12-16 teams from around Scotland, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. (Daily Record)

Warburton looking to January

Mark Warburton is already looking toward the January window and any reinforcements he could make after the Rangers boss revealed he’d met with London clubs during a trip home.

Warburton has previously brought in players from Arsenal and Tottenham on loan and is thought to have discussed potential targets during his stay in the capital. (Evening Times)

Barton time at Rangers ‘over’ - Boyd

Kris Boyd believes Joey Barton’s time as a Rangers player has come to an end.

The midfielder’s club suspension was extended by another week on Monday, meaning he’ll have been away from the first-team for an entire month when he’s due to return next week, though many are expecting a parting of ways to occur.

Boyd believes Barton’s late pre-season start has been one of the “mistakes” made by the former England international. (Evening Times)

Rodgers: Dembele not for sale

Brendan Rodgers insists Moussa Dembele isn’t going anywhere any time soon, as interest in the talented Celtic striker increases.

PSG became the latest European giant linked with the talented 20-year-old, who has made a storming start to life in Glasgow.

Rodgers insists the player chose Glasgow to develop his career over a number of years, not to merely leave after six months. (HITC/Celtic TV)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Willo Flood and Cammy Bell are in contention to make a return from injury this weekend when Dundee United travel to St Mirren.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY