Rumour Mill: Celtc want another striker | Doukara linked with Rangers

Brendan Rodgers is expected to bolster his Celtic strike-force before the transfer deadline closes, while Rangers are linked with Leeds United’s Senegalese forward Souleymane Doukara.

Rodgers wants another striker

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants to land another striker before the transfer deadline closes as he prepares to finalise the loan signing of Patrick Roberts from Man City. Celtic could reignite their interest in Rubin Kazan’s Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun, or they may look to sign a forward on loan from an English club. (various)

Celtic reject bid for Sviatchenko

Celtic have rejected an offer in the region of £2.7million from Fiorentina for defender Erik Sviatchenko. The Dane is currently recovering from a knee injury, but Parkhead bosses have dismissed the offer from the Serie A side. There are also reports suggesting that FC Copenhagen also want Sviatchenko and are also eyeing up a bid for him. (The Sun and the Daily Express)

Wallace wants sharper Rangers

Rangers captain Lee Wallace has told his team-mates they need to take their chances after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Hearts. “We were dominant in the game but probably could have been a bit better in and around the box,” he said. (various)

Gers linked with Doukara

Leeds forward Souleymane Doukara has been linked with a move to Ibrox. The Senegalese is on his way out of Elland Road and Rangers are listed as one of a number of clubs who are interested in him. (HITC)

Hearts to pick manager from five-man shortlist

Hearts are expected to name their new head coach later this week and will choose between current interim boss Jon Daly, Steven Pressley, Paul Hartley, Billy Davies and Dougie Freedman. (various)

Archer to receive Scotland call-up

Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer is expected to be called into the Scotland squad today for the double-header against Lithuania and Malta. Hibs defender Steven Whittaker is also in line for a recall to the squad by manager Gordon Strachan. (The Sun)

Brophy glad to join Kilmarnock

Young Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy says he’s made the right choice in joining Kilmarnock after leaving Hamilton Accies. “They have played a lot of young boys and given them a chance,” said Brophy. “It is the right place for me to develop.” (various)