Rumour Mill: Cathro brickbats / Lennon disgust at Ranieri sacking / Brett betting scandal

Cathro can take the brickbats

Ian Cathro insists he will accept any criticism that comes his way after being the subject of an angry tirade from a Hearts fan as he left Easter Road following the Scottish Cup humbling by Hibs.

The head coach has come under pressure in the wake of his side’s 3-1 defeat in Wednesday’s Edinburgh derby, and one female supporter confronted him outside the stadium afterwards to brand the performance “disgraceful” and berate the lack of “fight” from his players.

Cathro said he wasn’t surprised by the brickbats, only that he didn’t face a bigger crowd of Hearts fans. (Evening News)



Neil Lennon sickened by treatment of Claudio Ranieri

Leicester legend Neil Lennon says his former club should be ashamed of the treatment of their 5000-1 title winning boss. The Hibs gaffer said he was stunned to see his old club axe the Italian just months after the greatest day in their history. (Scottish Sun)

Scott Brown: I’m ready to play Slovenia

Veteran Scotland captain Scott Brown says he is taking it one game at a time as he declares himself fit to play Slovenia.

The 31-year-old Celtic skipper came out of retirement for the 3-0 defeat to England at Wembley in November and said that he would assess his fitness for the Hampden Park fixture on March 26, four days after Gordon Strachan’s men play a friendly against Canada at Easter Road. (The Scotsman)



Shalk opens talks on Ross County future

Alex Shalk has opened talks on his Ross County future but is content to play a waiting game for now. The Dutch striker, who signed a one-year deal last summer, is eager to extend his stay in the Highlands but as the club fights relegation he says getting wins is more important for now. (Daily Record)

Easton happy with security of Saints deal

Brian Easton has agreed a two-year deal with St Johnstone. The 28-year-old full back is in his fourth season with the club. He said; “There haqve been talks for the last month or two and it’;s great top get signed up because it gives you that security.” (Daily Record)

Brett aplogises over betting scandal

Cowdenbeath have vowed to pay shamed defender Dean Brett for the next three months after dismissing him for betting against his own team.

The 24-year-old defender placed nearly 3000 bets including 67 on games involving his own team over the course of six seasons.

He took to twitter to apologise to fansand thank them for message of support. (Scottish Sun)