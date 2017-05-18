Rumour Mill: Cathro and Johnsen’s ‘bust-up’ | Caixinha doesn’t have Sky or BT | Celtic starlet wanted by Ireland

Hearts boss and striker have to be separated at McDiarmid Park, Pedro Caixinha doesn’t subsrcibe to sports channels and missed Neil Lennon’s pop at him and Scotland are hopeful of fending off an Irish bid for one of their promising teenagers.

Ian Cathro’s tunnel bust-up with Hearts striker

Ian Cathro and Bjorn Johnsen had to be separated in the tunnel during a half-time bust-up at McDiarmid Park during Hearts’ defeat by St Johnstone. The Hearts striker is believed to have reacted badly to criticism from his head coach as he came off at the interval. Johnsen remained inside for the second half and there is now a question mark over the centre-forward’s Hearts future. The Norwegian-American joined the Tynecastle club last summer after a spell in Bulgaria with Litex Lovech. (The Sun)

Rangers manager unaware of Lennon criticism because he doesn’t have BT Sport

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha says he was unaware of Neil Lennon’s criticism of him - because he doesn’t have BT Sport or Sky. The Hibs head coach described Caixinha as “average” during a BT Sport programme and claimed there had been no improvement in Rangers since Mark Warburton left Ibrox. But Caixinha brushed off the jibes. “BT Sport? I still don’t have it at home,” he said. “I don’t have Sky or BT.” (Daily Record)

Gemmill hopeful of fending off Irish bid for Celtic teenager

National under-21 coach Scot Gemmill is confident Celtic winger Mikey Johnston will stick with Scotland despite interest in the player from Republic of Ireland. The 19-year-old made an impressive debut for Celtic against St Johnstone earlier this month and then signed a new three-year contract with the Parkhead club. Johnston has been left out of Gemmill’s under-20 squad for the Toulon Tournament this summer but that is down to injury, stated the coach who says there no doubt that the player wants to play for Scotland. (The Scotsman) Full story

Celtic have weaknesses, says Partick boss

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald has identified weaknesses in the Celtic side which he will try to exploit when the sides meet at Firhill tonight. Partick ran the champions close at Celtic Park last month and are only one of four clubs to draw with Brendan Rodgers’ unbeaten side in the league this season. (The Sun)

Kilmarnock urged to appoint McCulloch

Kilmarnock defender Stevie Smith has urged the club to appoint Lee McCulloch as manager as soon as possible. McCulloch has done a fine job as caretaker since Lee Clark left the club in February, steering them to Premiership safety. Now Smith has called on the board to make the move permanent, prising the way McCulloch has instilled a mental toughness in the players. (Various)

Hearts defender pleased with progress on knee injury

Hearts defender Callum Paterson is stepping up his recovery from a serious knee injury. The right-back damaged his cruciate ligament against Kilmarnock in December and is expected to be out until October. He says he has had good feeback from his surgeon and is looking forward to returning to playing. Paterson is out of contract in the summer and is expected to leave Hearts. (Various)