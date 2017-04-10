Rumour Mill: Caixinha wants Paulinho | ex-referee blasts Garner | Murty corrects Beerman on Twitter

Pedro Caixinha wants to make winger Paulinho his first signing at Rangers, former referee Charlie Richmond has accused Joe Garner of acting like a “three-year-old child”, and Graeme Murty has cheekily corrected the grammar of Myles Beerman on social media.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Caixinha wants Paulinho

Pedro Caixinha could be about to make his first signing as Rangers boss after reports in his native Portugal suggested the club are tracking winger Paulinho. The 24-year-old has bagged 14 goals in the second tier for Gil Vicente and is available on a pre-contract with his current deal due to expire this summer. (Daily Record)

Murty corrects Beerman grammar

Development coach Graeme Murty has further endeared himself to Rangers fans by correctly the grammar of promising left-back Myles Beerman following yesterday’s 3-0 win at Aberdeen. Murty, who’s spell as caretaker boss ended last month with the arrival of Pedro Caixinha, responded to a tweet sent by Beerman after the game, in which the 18-year-old said the fans “where amazing”. Murty pointed out the error before adding “sheesh”. (Twitter)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha watched his side defeat Aberdeen yesterday. Picture: PA

Garner acted like ‘three-year-old child’

Former referee Charlie Richmond has accused Rangers striker Joe Garner of behaving like “a three-year-old child” during the Ibrox club’s 3-0 win at Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon. Garner clashed with Aberdeen’s Ryan Jack during the opening minutes. The striker went to ground after squaring up to Jack, and Richmond has accused Garner of deliberately trying to get his opponent sent off. (Daily Record)

Jones: Brown tried to intimidate me

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones has accused Celtic captain Scott Brown of trying to intimidate him during the champions’ 3-1 win on Saturday. Jones, who scored Kilmarnock’s goal, says he was more than happy to indulge in a bit of verbal sparring with his opponent, who was booked for his troubles. (The Herald)

Buaben happy to stay at centre-back

Prince Buaben says he felt at ease as a deputy centre-back after his man-of-the-match display in Hearts’ 1-0 victory over Dundee. The Ghanaian midfielder partnered Krystian Nowak in the heart of defence as he returned to the starting line-up for the first time since the Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers in January. It was a move that worked a treat as Hearts ended a three-game losing streak and temporarily lifted the gloom that has been building around the club. (Evening News)

Lennon to demand penalty explanation

Neil Lennon will today demand an explanation from the SFA’s head of referees, John Fleming, claiming Hibs were denied a stonewall penalty against Morton. The Easter Road boss was adamant there was no difference when Martin Boyle’s volley hit the arms of Cappielow defender Mark Russell to the previous week when Hibs’ Lewis Stevenson was penalised at Dunfermline. (Evening News)

Rodgers deal gives Celtic more pull

Scott Sinclair believes Brendan Rodgers’ public declaration he will stay for the long-term can help Celtic attract a higher quality of player and move the club on to the next level in European football. Celtic celebrated the news Rodgers is to stay for another four years with a 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock at Parkhead. (The Scotsman)

- Sinclair says the Celtic squad are desperate to break the 100 goals barrier in the league this season. They are 15 goals shy at present with six games of the season remaining. (Evening Times)