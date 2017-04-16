Rumour Mill: Caixinha vows to end Celtic’s treble dream | Dembele would be Arsenal ‘sensation’ | ‘Gers bigger club than Hoops’

The Ibrox manager talks tough ahead of his side’s Cup clash with Celtic.

Pedro Caixinha says his Rangers ‘warriors’ are ready to end Celtic’s Treble dream

Pedro Caixinha last night declared his Rangers team are ready to end Celtic’s treble dream.

The Ibrox men’s 2-0 win over Partick Thistle yesterday sees them take an eight-game unbeaten run and three straight clean sheets into their Scottish Cup semi with the Premiership and Betfred Cup winners next Sunday.

With Celtic unbeaten in 39 domestic games, Caixinha is confident his “11 warriors” can spring the same Hampden shock they produced at the same stage last season.

The Portuguese coach insisted: “This team is always ready to beat anyone, and Celtic is the next one. The history of this team is about this. We need to be ready and prepare for the game.” (Daily Record)

Moussa Dembele would be a ‘sensation’ for Arsenal

Prolific Celtic hitman Moussa Dembele would be a sensation at Arsenal, according to Sky Sports host Jim White, who was talking to Arsenal FanTV.

Dembele moved to Celtic on a free transfer last summer from Fulham and has scored 32 goals in 47 appearances and there is already talk that he will make the move to the Premier League in the summer.

Chelsea were linked with a £30 million move in January but the deal never materialised and it is thought they will look at the 20-year-old again once the season is over. White believes Arsene Wenger should be looking to steal a march on Antonio Conte and take the French frontman to the Emirates. Former Premier League chairman: Rangers are a bigger club than Celtic

Former Crystal Palace chairman, Simon Jordan, has taken a sly dig at Celtic by saying Ibrox outfit Glasgow Rangers are a bigger club than them.

Jordan stated on social networking site Twitter that Rangers are a bigger club than their Old Firm rivals. (Sportslens)

Henry Onyekuru admits Celtic interest Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru has admitted that Celtic have made an enquiry for him. The 19-year-old has confirmed he will leave current club KAS Eupen this summer. Onyekuru has netted 15 goals for the Belgian club this season, including three in the last two games.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon says he’ll enjoy promotion more than Celtic glory night against Barcelona

Neil Lennon last night said he’ll enjoy Hibs’ promotion party even more than his historic win over Barcelona as Celtic manager.

The Easter Road boss said: “I remember beating Barcelona with Celtic and all I could think of after that was beating Spartak Moscow to get into the last 16.

“I should have enjoyed that night more and the magnitude of what I had done.” (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers: There will be no holding back in Dingwall

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will not hold back against Ross County with their Hampden date against Rangers coming just seven days later. The Parkhead side already have the Ladbrokes Premiership title in the bag, but Rodgers is keen to ensure they go into their William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final with their momentum intact. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes sweating over fitness of Niall McGinn

Derek McInnes last night admitted that he will carefully assess the fitness of Niall McGinn before deciding whether to pitch the winger into the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian. McGinn was a surprise omission from the teamsheet for Saturday’s 2-1 Premiership victory at St Johnstone due to a groin strain. (Daily Mail)

Craig Gordon warns rivals, Celtic are just getting started

Craig Gordon has warned the rest of Scottish football that Celtic are only just getting started under Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record)

Anyone But Hibs: Hearts captain knows Euro hopes rely on a Hibs defeat

Hearts captain Perry Kitchen is very much in the ABH (Anyone But Hibernian) camp when it comes to the winners of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Fourth place will come with a Europa League slot but only if Hibernian do not retain the trophy. (The Scotsman)

Caley Thistle ‘killed’ by linesman’s error, says Richie Foran

Manager Richie Foran says a linesman’s decision “killed” bottom club Inverness in their costly 4-2 Scottish Premiership defeat by Motherwell. Foran was incensed by the award of Well’s third goal, with Scott McDonald’s header adjudged to have crossed the line before Owain Fon Williams could clear it.

“Today, an official has killed us,” Foran said. (BBC)

Paul Hartley admits Dundee in trouble

Dundee manager Paul Hartley admits his side are in big trouble after they lost their seventh consecutive match in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership. The Dark Blues slipped into the second-bottom relegation play-off spot following a 2-0 defeat to Hamilton at Dens Park. Hartley said: “It’s a major blow for us. How do we change it? It’s hard because we’ve done everything we can.” (Various)

IN BRIEF

- Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is planning to include Hibs’ Scottish Cup Final victory in a future book. (Sunday Post)