Rumour Mill: Caixinha draws up transfer list | Celtic and Rangers face fines | Celtic eye Odey

Pedro Caixinha has drawn up a list of 12 players he wants to sign, both halves of the Old Firm could be fined in the wake of Saturday’s match, and Celtic are interested in signing striker Stephen Odey.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Pedro Caixinha is looking to completely overhaul his squad. Picture: SNS

Caixinha draws up transfer list

Pedro Caixinha has submitted a list of 12 players for the Ibrox board to try and sign this summer. The Portuguese head coach is looking to completely overhaul his squad after back-to-back defeats to rivals Celtic. In particular, Caixinha is looking to add a bit of steel to his defence and the centre of midfield. (Daily Record)

Celtic & Rangers to face fines

Both Celtic and Rangers could be fined over the behaviour of their fans in Saturday’s Old Firm derby match. The hosts, in particular, could face severe sanctions after a supporter ran on the pitch to confront Scott Brown, while another was spotted on TV making racist gestures towards Scott Sinclair. Celtic may face punishment themselves after supporters let off flares in the away end. (Daily Express)

Celtic eye Odey

Celtic are interested in signing Nigerian striker Stephen Odey, according to an African football journalist. The 19-year-old is currently top goalscorer in the Nigerian premier league, where he plays for Lagos side Mountain Top Football Club (otherwise known as MFM). Celtic are said to have asked the player if he’d like to come to Scotland for a trial period. (Daily Record)

- Everton have stepped up their interest in Odey’s fellow countryman Henry Onyekuru. The Eupen striker was the subject of a January bid from Celtic, but is now valued at around £7million. (The Sun)

Bolton to make McGinn offer

Bolton Wanderers are set to offer a pre-contract to Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn after the Lancashire club secured promotion back to the second tier of English football. McGinn will leave Pittodrie when his contract expires this summer and Bolton are keen to land the player before other interested clubs, including Ipswich Town, make their move. (Daily Express)

Celtic to learn Roberts fate

Celtic will find out in the next 48 hours whether Patrick Roberts will be free to play in the Scottish Cup final. The on loan Manchester City winger is expected to be included in England’s squad for the under-20 World Cup in South Korea. Brendan Rodgers will sit down with the FA to try and work out a compromise which will enable Roberts to play in the tournament and help Celtic complete the treble. (Daily Record)

Lustig: it should have been ten

Mikael Lustig insists Rangers were fortunate not to concede ten goals to their greatest rivals in Saturday’s Old Firm mauling. Lustig hailed a “brilliant” performance by his team-mates, which could have seen them reach double-figures if they’d been more clinical in their finishing. The Swede completed the scoring himself with a terrific individual goal late in the match. (The National)

Miller: Simunovic should have seen red

Kenny Miller has claimed Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic should have been sent off for a challenge which left the Rangers striker sprawled on the turf at Ibrox on Saturday. Referee John Beaton allowed play to continue after Simunovic won the ball but Miller insists he could have suffered a serious injury as a result of what he described as “excessive force” from the Croatian. (The Scotsman)

No red was right

Former referee Charlie Richmond believes it was the right decision not to send off Scott Brown for an alleged elbow on Kenny Miller in the opening minutes of the Old Firm derby. The Celtic captain caught his opponent, though Richmond insists he was only looking to shield Miller from the ball, and that the Rangers striker ran into the contact. (Daily Record)

King to leave Hearts

Hearts will make winger Billy King available on a free transfer this summer after deciding he has no future at Tynecastle. The 22-year-old was due to return to Riccarton after spending this season on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, but instead he must look for a new club. Hearts have told him he is surplus to requirements and free to leave as they prepare for a summer rebuild under head coach Ian Cathro and director of football Craig Levein. (Edinburgh News)