Rumour Mill: Caixinha denies Rangers title talk | ref rubbishes Brown elbow claims | praise for Rangers defender

Pedro Caixinha says he never said Rangers were aiming for the title this season, ex-referee Stephen Conroy says there’s nothing in the Scott Brown elbow incident, and Rangers defender Ross McCrorie was praised for his performance in the Old Firm derby.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha. Picture: SNS

Caixinha denies title talk

Pedro Caixinha insists he never said Rangers were looking to challenge for the title in the aftermath of yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to champions Celtic. The Portuguese head coach instead prefers to focus on each game one at a time. (Various)

Conroy rubbishes Brown elbow claim

Ex-Grade One referee Stephen Conroy says there’s nothing in the incident involving Scott Brown and Alfredo Morelos. Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha became enraged after claiming that Brown had intentionally elbowed his play. However, Conroy described the incident as “six and two-threes”. (Daily Record)

Praise for McCrorie

Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie was praised by team-mate James Tavernier despite the loss at Ibrox. McCrorie, 19, was making his full debut for the club but managed to impress at the heart of the home defence. (Various)

• Pedro Caixinha wants Ross McCrorie to miss out on a massive England-Scotland clash to play in a challenge match against Benfica in Canada next month. (The Scotsman)

Anderlecht win warm-up game

Anderlecht warmed up for their Champions League tie with Celtic with a 2-1 away win over Waasland-Beveren. The Belgian champions had to come from behind to take all three points and the result moves them into seventh place in the Pro League. (The Scotsman)

Robertson rips into players

John Robertson let rip into his Caley Thistle players after Inverness’ defeat to Dumbarton on Saturday. The Highlanders are struggling at the wrong end of the table in their first season back in the second tier, and the club’s manager has wondered if his players are prepared to fight for the cause. (Inverness Courier)

Police search for Celtic fan

Police are searching for a Celtic fan who threw a flare on to the park in the wake of the opening goal in Saturday’s Old Firm derby. The object came within a few feet of striking Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and delayed the restart of the match. Both clubs could face action over the incident. (Evening Times)

Jordan Jones wanted by four clubs

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones is wanted by four clubs south of the border. The 22-year-old is attracting interest from Cardiff, Fulham, Norwich and Preston after an impressive opening 14 months to his career at Rugby Park. (Daily Mail)

Lennon laments opposing goalkeepers

Neil Lennon has lamented the quality performances of opposing goalkeepers after Hibs had to fight for a 1-0 victory away to Ross County. The visitors survived a nervy ending to the game after seeing several chances to extend their lead foiled by Scott Fox. Lennon says it’s the third game in a row away from Easter Road where the opposing goalkeeper has put in a man-of-the-match performance. (Various)

