Rumour Mill: Bojan to Celtic?| Kenny Miller resigning could ‘secure Champions League football’ for Rangers | Hayes ‘better than McKay and Forrest’

Celtic’s interest in Bojan has resurfaced with Celtic set to launch a bold move for the striker, Brendan Rodgers refuses to rule out second offer for Henry Onyekuru and Lee Wallace says Rangers must keep striker Kenny Miller.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has not ruled out a fresh attempt to sign Nigerian striker Henry Onyekura. The Hoops had a bid rejected for the striker however, with a week to go it is understood that the club are still considering an offer (The Scotsman)

Kenny Miller has urged the board to offer him a news Rangers contract. It is understood that the 37-year-old is looking for a one or two year deal to remain at Ibrox. Lee Wallace has said that Miller could fire the club into the Champions League and has encouraged the board to take action. Miller is thought to be after a two year deal(Daily Record)

Aberdeen defender Shay Logan says he’d take Jonny Hayes over Barrie McKay and James Forrest any day, that is despite the Celtic and Rangers players been valued at significantly more. Cardiff City offered The Dons £500,000 for the player but had their bid rejected. (The Sun)

Mark Hughes has stated that his side are desperate to keep winger Bojan Krkic at the club. It has been reported that Celtic are looking to make a record bid to swoop for the player who is reportedly unsettled at Stoke. According to various reports in the summer, Celtic had been keen on securing the services of the player, however no official offer has been made, with wage demands expected to be an issue for the Glasgow side. (Various)

Josh Windass believes he is the only player at Rangers who knows just what team-mate Matt Crooks is capable of and believes the player will come back stronger than ever. (Various)

Paul McGowan has admitted that Dundee embarrassed themselves following their defeat to St Mirren. The Premiership team were booed off with McGowan stating that the result was the worst he has experience since he joined the club (The Sun)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Dedryck Boyata has a future at Celtic after the defender returned to the side in their 3-0 win in the Scottish Cup. It was only the second appearance made for the Hoops under Rodgers for the centre back. (Sky Sports)

Scotland keeper Alan McGregor joined Championship side Cardiff City earlier this year and has revealed to our colleagues at Wales Online that his Hull and international teammate David Marshall convinced him of the move to the Bluebirds. (Various)

Ian Cathro admits Hearts have “no choice” other than to fight past Raith Rovers to set up a Scottish Cup tie with rivals Hibs. Cathro was left seething by a last minute goal which set up a replay on Wednesday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Lewis Moult has insisted he is happy at Motherwell but ‘will see what happens’ regarding his future. The striker has been linked with a move away from the club. (Evening Times)