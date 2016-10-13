Rumour Mill: Bizarre Rangers press conference | PSG join Dembele chase | Tamudo on failed £10.5m Ibrox move

Mark Warburton is pulled out of a Rangers press conference by Jim Traynor after reporter asks Joey Barton questions, PSG join the chase to sign Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, and Raul Tamudo comments on his failed transfer to Rangers.

Bizarre Rangers press conference

Mark Warburton was yesterday advised to leave a press conference by Rangers PR chief Jim Traynor after getting into a row with a reporter over a line of questioning.

The Rangers boss was quizzed about the future of Joey Barton at the club, which, Warburton said, was a subject he could not talk about. After repeating his stance for the next few questions, Traynor stepped in and told the reporter to “show respect”.

Following a back and forth between the pair Traynor asked “no more questions?” He then instructed Warburton to leave the media room with him. Warburton returned to complete the rest of the press conference 20 minutes later. (Various)

PSG want Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to recapture Moussa Dembele four years after the young striker left France in search of first-team football opportunities in Britain.

The Celtic striker has been in excellent form since sealing a summer move from Fulham and has attracted interest from a host of big clubs. PSG are said to have sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old in action for France under-21s. (Daily Express)

Tamudo comments on failed Rangers deal

Former Espanyol striker Raul Tamudo has commented on his failed £10.5m deal to Rangers 16 years ago.

The deal fell apart when the player failed a medical due to a potential knee problem. It was revealed earlier this week that a supporters club is named in honour of Dr Gert Jan Goudswaard, the Rangers medic who unearthed the supposed issue.

Tamudo would go on to enjoy an illustrious career with the Catalan club. He revealed the club’s owner pushed him into the move, saying his team-mates would not be paid otherwise. (Sport)

Rossiter ready to fill Barton’s boots

The subject of Joey Barton may have been strictly off limits at Mark Warburton’s media briefing yesterday but the Rangers manager was happy to discuss the credentials of another Liverpudlian midfield player.

“Jordan wins it and moves it on. I’ve been really impressed with him. It’s nice to welcome Jordan back and have a full squad for the first time,” said Warburton. (The Scotsman)

Foran: Rangers fans need reality check

Richie Foran insists Rangers supporters need to temper their expectations as the Ibrox side adjust to life back in the top flight.

The Inverness CT manager thinks it was foolish of anyone to assume Rangers would come straight back up and immediately challenge for the title, saying the league has improved dramatically in Rangers’ absence. (Inverness Courier)

Warburton: Scotland must revitalise game

Rangers manager Mark Warburton has claimed Scottish international football will remain mired in the doldrums until radical changes are made to the country’s development of young players.

He has pointed to a litany of general failure in Scotland’s record at youth international level over the past 20 years, comparing it to the problems Germany faced before they successfully revolutionised their youth development structure. (The Scotsman)

Hearts net £3m from benefactors

Hearts owner Ann Budge today revealed she has secured £3million funding for Tynecastle’s new main stand from benefactors. After City of Edinburgh Council formally approved planning permission for the £12million development, Budge explained how the funding breaks down.

Contributions from Foundation of Hearts will total £3m, whilst several benefactors have also agreed to provide a combined £3m. The remaining £6m will mostly come from cash set aside by Hearts, with a minor shortfall still to be made up. (Evening News)

Barton asks for time over SFA charge

Joey Barton has asked for extra time to consider his Scottish Football Association charge of allegedly breaking strict betting rules.

The Rangers midfielder had been given until today to respond after he was charged with placing 44 bets on games between July 1 and September 15 this year. (The Scotsman)

Brown: Autumn the worst for Scotland managers

Autumn is football’s time, ex-Scotland boss Craig Brown points out, for managers falling from footballing trees.

Whether it’s at club level or international, Brown believes this is the time of year where fans and the media are at their most critical regarding results. (The Scotsman)

Johnstone: We can’t sack Strachan

Ex-Scotland international Derek Johnstone believes it would be foolish of Scotland to bin Gordon Strachan despite a dreadful start to the current World Cup qualification campaign.

Strachan has come under increasing pressure following the failure to defeat either of Lithuania and Slovakia, though Johnstone feels Scotland have suffered from a change in manager too often, and the simple fact remains that the players are not good enough. (Evening Times)

• Mark Warburton believes Scotland should stick with Strachan, insisting the country’s problems run much deeper. (The National)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter “will be ready” for his side’s clash with Celtic next weekend, though Friday’s game with ICT will probably come too soon for the recovering midfielder. (Various)

• Bairns boss Peter Houston hopes the return of the Falkirk-Dunfermline rivalry will offset the financial loss from Rangers’ promotion to the top flight. (Deadline News)

• Craig Curran returns to the Ross County squad for their trip to Aberdeen after the striker was absent through injury in recent weeks. (Highland News)

• Kris Doolan is out to win back his job as Partick Thistle’s leading striker after losing the role to Ade Azeez. (Evening Times)

