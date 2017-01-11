Rumour Mill: Bitton can leave Celtic | Eboue eyes Spain | Walter Smith’s regret

Celtic will allow Nir Bitton to leave the club, Parkhead new boy Kouassi Eboue wants to play in Spain or England and Walter Smith admits joining Charles Green’s Rangers board was his biggest error.

Bitton can go, says Brendan Rodgers

Manager Brendan Rodgers says he won’t stand in Nir Bitton’s way if the midfielder wants to leave Celtic. The Israeli international has slipped down the pecking order due to the excellent form of Stuart Armstrong. And with Rodgers close to completing the £2.8 million signing of Kouassi Eboue from Krasnodar, Bitton’s chances will be limited further. However, Bitton recently signed a new contract at Celtic. (Various)

Celtic new boy Eboue wants to play in Spain or England

Kouassi Eboue has not yet completed his move to Celtic but the Ivory Coast teenager is already eyeing his next move. The player’s agent, Yves Amagbenon, has revealed that the midfielder wants to play in Spain or England. Amagbenon says Celtic is merely a staging post in his client’s career. (The Sun)

Aberdeen reject Cardiff bid for Hayes

Aberdeen have rejected a £500,000 bid from Cardiff City for Jonny Hayes. The Irish winger has 18 months lefts on his contract but the Dons are facing a battle to hang on to the influential Hayes who is also wanted by Wigan. (Daily Mail)

Walter Smith’s Rangers regret

Walter Smith has spoken of his regret at agreeing to join the Rangers board when Charles Green was in charge of the club. Smith said it remains his biggest error and that he was “way, way out of his depth”. (Daily Record)

Toral flies in for Ibrox loan deal

Jon Toral has flown into Glasgow and will sign a six-month loan deal with Rangers today. The Arsenal midfielder will have a medical before putting pen to paper after his season-long loan agreement with Spanish side Granada was cut short. (Various)

Loy set for St Mirren move

Dundee striker Rory Loy is to join St Mirren on loan. Loy has slipped out of the first-team picture at Dens Park and Paul Hartley expects the deal to go through today. (Courier)

Hearts defender eyes English move

Hearts left-back Faycal Rherras wants to play in England’s Premier League. He says a number of clubs have inquired about him but insists his focus is 100 per cent on Hearts who recently signed left-back Lennard Sowah from Hamilton. (Various)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Aston Villa are considering a £10 million move for Middlesbrough’s Scotland international striker Jordan Rhodes.

• Rangers have signed Raith Rovers defender David Bates after he impressed on loan.

• Dundee United are close to signing a new striker.

