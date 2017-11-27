Rumour Mill: Betfred Cup final penalty controversy | Graeme Murty set to remain | Allan happy to silence Rangers fans

All of the reactions from yesterday’s Betfred Cup final to Celtic’s controversy penalty call, Graeme Murty is set to remain as Rangers boss for the double-header with Aberdeen, and Scott Allan was pleased to silence jeering Rangers fans.

Scott Sinclair goes to ground under the attentions of Cedric Kipre. Picture: SNS

Ref asked Sinclair if he dived

Trevor Carson has described as “incredible” overhearing referee Craig Thomson ask Scott Sinclair whether he dived or not in yesterday’s Betfred Cup final. The Motherwell goalkeeper was one of the nearest to the incident as Sinclair toppled under minimal contact from Cedric Kipre. Thomson pointed to the spot and then asked Sinclair to clear up whether he had dived or not. (The Scotsman)

- Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has revealed that defender Cedric Kipre was reduced to tears after his red card. (The Scotsman)

- Scott Sinclair insists it was “definitely” a penalty, saying he’d have had a one-on-one with the goalkeeper if it wasn’t for Cedric Kipre. (Scottish Sun)

- Brendan Rodgers has backed his player, believing that Craig Thomson got the right decision after pointing to the spot. (Various)

Moult: Motherwell should have had a penalty

Motherwell striker Louis Moult claimed referee Craig Thomson got two penalty decisions wrong in the Betfred Cup final as he insisted Kieran Tierney brought him down in the box. The official waved Moult away and soon gave a spot-kick at the other end when Scott Sinclair went down. (The Scotsman)

Murty set to remain in charge

Graeme Murty looks set to remain in charge of Rangers for their double-header against Aberdeen as the search for a new boss at Ibrox rumbles on. Aberdeen will visit Ibrox this coming Wednesday before the sides meet again at Pittodrie on Sunday. The Rangers board have made little progress on hiring a successor, despite the need being accelerated following back-to-back defeats against Hamilton and Dundee. (The Herald)

Bartley backs Lennon

As the enforcer in front of Hibernian’s back four, Marvin Bartley prefers the physical side of the beautiful game, but even he believed his counterparts on Saturday went over the line with the robust nature of their challenges, firmly backing up the words of his manager Neil Lennon. The Hibs boss likened Hamilton to “cavemen” in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw. (The Scotsman)

McInnes asked Boyd to come into dressing room

Derek McInnes has revealed that he tried to get Kris Boyd to come into the Aberdeen dressing room and see Graeme Shinnie and Kenny McLean, but the BBC pundit was having none of it. Having been derided by the Aberdeen striker prior to Scotland’s defeat to the Netherlands earlier this month, the pair had the last laugh as they helped their side to a 3-1 victory at Rugby Park. (Daily Record)

Smith backs Hearts to make top four

Michael Smith insists Hearts can still reach the Scottish Premiership’s top four and has implored fans to stick by them until they click. The Northern Irish defender asked for patience following Saturday’s goalless draw with Ross County at Tynecastle Park. Some supporters jeered at full-time as the club’s winless run increased to five matches, but Smith stressed Hearts’ performance was the best for some time. (Evening News)

Allan pleased to silence critics

After being booed on to the park following his introduction on Friday night, Scott Allan was happy to have played his part in silencing the Rangers faithful. The midfielder executed a defence splitting pass which contributed in Mark O’Hara netting his second goal of the game as the home side ended up 2-1 winners. (Evening Times)

Laszlo wants lower league winter break

Csaba Laszlo wants the three-week winter break extended to the lower leagues. The Dundee United boss was speaking ahead of his side’s draw with Brechin City, believing it would be beneficial to all the teams in the Championship, League One and League Two if the players were granted a little downtime before the business end of the season. (Evening Telegraph)

